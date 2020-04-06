FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, announced today that it has been named a finalist for the prestigious SC Awards Europe in the Best Email Security Solution category. In addition, the cybersecurity industry has recognized Agari's ongoing innovation in protecting companies around the world from spearphishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and domain spoofing attacks with six other recent honors:
- 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: named Gold Winner for Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year - North America and Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company - North America (btwn. 100-499 employees). These awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are determined based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).
- Cybersecurity Marketing Awards: won Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year - Private Company. Organized and hosted by Cybersecurity Marketing Dojo, these awards recognize marketing accomplishments and excellence unique to the global cybersecurity industry. Finalists and winners are determined based on the strength of their nominations by a notable panel of independent judges. The awards are presented each year at a special event held before the opening of the RSA Conference.
- Cybercrime Magazine's 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies: listed as the number one email security company. This list informs CISOs and practitioners of the top companies that help them with their cybersecurity needs to stay ahead of and defend against ever-evolving threats.
- 2020 List of Channel Chiefs: selected for being a 50 Most Influential vendor who continually demonstrates exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel. CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.
Founder and CEO Patrick R. Peterson commented:
Email has long been the preferred attack tool by scammers and fraudsters, with over 90% of data breaches occurring through the email channel. Combine that with today's COVID-19 crisis, and companies around the world are experiencing a maelstrom. Since the beginning of March we observed a 592% increase in email messages with elevated risk scores exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic. We're working 24/7/365 right now helping our customers stay ahead of well-trained, aggressive cybercriminal organizations. Our mission is to protect digital communications to ensure humanity prevails over evil.
About Agari
Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com.
