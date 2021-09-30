LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity technology solutions across the globe.

"With massive disruptions to the way we live, work and conduct business, a convergence of factors this past year, including a newly hyperconnected remote workforce and skyrocketing growth of online commerce, created an incredibly challenging environment for security professionals to keep pace with," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "This significant spike in new cyberattacks is coming from aggressive threat actors that are targeting new industries, using higher-pressure tactics and deploying sophisticated attacks faster than we've ever seen. We are in critical need of "breakthrough" solutions in this new threat landscape, and we are thrilled to recognize the pioneering innovators for tackling today's most complex security challenges. We extend our sincere congratulations to our entire 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners circle."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Professional Certification Program of the Year: Fortinet, NSE Training Institute

Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Living Security

AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Cofense

CISO of the Year: Paul Caiazzo, Avertium

Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: McAfee Enterprise, MVISION XDR

Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: Hysolate

Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year: Druva

Cloud Security

SaaS Security Solution of the Year: SafeGuard Cyber

IaaS Security Solution of the Year: Pensando Systems

Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year: ManagedMethods

Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security

Threat Intelligence

Overall APT Solution Provider of the Year: IronNet

Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year: SpyCloud

Overall Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year: Critical Start

Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year: Cobwebs Technologies

Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: Relativity

Behavior Analytics

User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year: SecurityAdvisor

User Behavior Analytics Security Solution Provider of the Year: NuData Security, a Mastercard company

Threat Management

Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year Award: AttackIQ

IDS Solution Provider of the Year: VMware

Web Security

Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Solution of the Year: iboss, iboss Cloud Platform

Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year: DNSFilter

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solution of the Year: Neustar, UltraVPN Protect

Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Penta Security

Messaging Security

Secure Communications Solution of the Year: SendSafely

Secure Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Microsoft Corp., Microsoft 365 Defender

Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year: Proofpoint

Encryption

Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: Bluefin

Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year: Sectigo

Fraud Prevention

e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: DataDome

Transaction Security Solution of the Year: Sift

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: Kount, An Equifax Company

Identity Management

Password Management Solution of the Year: LastPass by LogMeIn

Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year: Remediant

Access Management Solution of the Year: BIO-key International, BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS

Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Security        

IoT Device Security Solution of the Year: Finite State

Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Verimatrix, Verimatrix Whitebox

Overall IoT Security Solution of the Year: Vodafone UK, IoT.nxt

Mobile Security    

Mobile VPN Solution of the Year    : ClearVPN

Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: OneSpan

Network Security & Infrastructure

Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: Secureworks

Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: AT&T Cybersecurity, AT&T SASE with Fortinet managed service

Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: OPSWAT

Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance

Policy Management Solution of the Year: Tufin, Tufin Orchestration Suite

Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: Gray Analytics

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Onapsis

Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: DefenseStorm

Security Orchestration, Automation, Response

Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: C2A Security

Overall SOAR Solution Provider of the Year: Cyware, Cyber Fusion Platform

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

James Johnson, CyberSecurity Breakthrough

SOURCE CyberSecurity Breakthrough

