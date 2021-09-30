LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity technology solutions across the globe.
"With massive disruptions to the way we live, work and conduct business, a convergence of factors this past year, including a newly hyperconnected remote workforce and skyrocketing growth of online commerce, created an incredibly challenging environment for security professionals to keep pace with," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "This significant spike in new cyberattacks is coming from aggressive threat actors that are targeting new industries, using higher-pressure tactics and deploying sophisticated attacks faster than we've ever seen. We are in critical need of "breakthrough" solutions in this new threat landscape, and we are thrilled to recognize the pioneering innovators for tackling today's most complex security challenges. We extend our sincere congratulations to our entire 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners circle."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Professional Certification Program of the Year: Fortinet, NSE Training Institute
Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Living Security
AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Cofense
CISO of the Year: Paul Caiazzo, Avertium
Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Endpoint Security
Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: McAfee Enterprise, MVISION XDR
Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: Hysolate
Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year: Druva
Cloud Security
SaaS Security Solution of the Year: SafeGuard Cyber
IaaS Security Solution of the Year: Pensando Systems
Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year: ManagedMethods
Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security
Threat Intelligence
Overall APT Solution Provider of the Year: IronNet
Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year: SpyCloud
Overall Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year: Critical Start
Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year: Cobwebs Technologies
Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: Relativity
Behavior Analytics
User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year: SecurityAdvisor
User Behavior Analytics Security Solution Provider of the Year: NuData Security, a Mastercard company
Threat Management
Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year Award: AttackIQ
IDS Solution Provider of the Year: VMware
Web Security
Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Solution of the Year: iboss, iboss Cloud Platform
Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year: DNSFilter
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solution of the Year: Neustar, UltraVPN Protect
Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Penta Security
Messaging Security
Secure Communications Solution of the Year: SendSafely
Secure Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Microsoft Corp., Microsoft 365 Defender
Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year: Proofpoint
Encryption
Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: Bluefin
Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year: Sectigo
Fraud Prevention
e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: DataDome
Transaction Security Solution of the Year: Sift
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: Kount, An Equifax Company
Identity Management
Password Management Solution of the Year: LastPass by LogMeIn
Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year: Remediant
Access Management Solution of the Year: BIO-key International, BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS
Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Security
IoT Device Security Solution of the Year: Finite State
Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Verimatrix, Verimatrix Whitebox
Overall IoT Security Solution of the Year: Vodafone UK, IoT.nxt
Mobile Security
Mobile VPN Solution of the Year : ClearVPN
Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: OneSpan
Network Security & Infrastructure
Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: Secureworks
Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: AT&T Cybersecurity, AT&T SASE with Fortinet managed service
Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: OPSWAT
Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance
Policy Management Solution of the Year: Tufin, Tufin Orchestration Suite
Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: Gray Analytics
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Onapsis
Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: DefenseStorm
Security Orchestration, Automation, Response
Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: C2A Security
Overall SOAR Solution Provider of the Year: Cyware, Cyber Fusion Platform
