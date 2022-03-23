HOBOKEN, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area business technology consultant explains that cybersecurity is a business issue that extends beyond the domain of IT in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first urges readers to find the sweet spot that balances cybersecurity with business needs.
The author then explains how cybersecurity regulatory compliance requires an understanding of business processes and a whole picture view. He also asserts that supply chain relationships and good communication play a role in effective cybersecurity. He concludes by urging businesses to begin treating cybersecurity as an investment rather than a cost to safely navigate an increasingly dangerous cyber landscape.
"Traditionally, businesses approached cybersecurity as a technology concern, driven by IT," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "However, as technology becomes more integral to business strategy, and as cyber-attacks grow in sophistication, cybersecurity requires a more comprehensive approach."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Cybersecurity Is a Business Issue and Why That Matters to Business Leaders."
Balancing Cybersecurity with Business Needs
"Business executives shoulder responsibility for a broad spectrum of business needs that sometimes conflict. For instance, they must balance productivity and revenue goals with regulatory compliance and the need to protect digital assets. The trend toward remote work, quickened by the pandemic, adds additional complexity."
Regulatory Compliance Goes Beyond Tools
"One cybersecurity concern that frequently straddles the line between business and technology involves regulatory compliance. Securing sensitive data in accordance with regulations certainly requires technology solutions. But it also requires understanding of business processes and a whole picture view."
Managing Supply Chain Essential
"As hackers ramp up their attacks, they frequently gain entrance through the supply chain. Every department, from the factory floor to the sales team, manages supplier relationships. Those relationships need to factor into risk management strategies. For instance, the organization must thoroughly vet both the vendors and the tools they supply."
The Need for Good Communication
"When organizations design cybersecurity from a primarily technology-driven approach, they miss critical human elements. Sometimes, for instance, well-meaning security teams implement solutions that make it difficult for people to access the information they need to do their jobs. When that happens, employees find ways to bypass security measures, introducing risk."
Business Cybersecurity Consultants
The business cybersecurity consultants at eMazzanti understand the difficult balancing act required to support business goals while protecting digital assets. They help business leaders drive productivity and revenue growth while meeting security and compliance goals.
