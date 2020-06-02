DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CyberSecurity: Mobile Security Threats & Growth During COVID-19 Industry Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for Cybersecurity in the Mobile Security sector.
Quick Facts
- COVID-19 crisis has transformed the thought process of a company's management and board toward cybersecurity.
- A recent survey revealed that the impact of COVID-19 on the global cybersecurity market size is expected to grow from $ 183.2 billion in 2019 to $ 230.0 billion by 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
- The overriding market forces stimulating investment up to 2019 will remain largely unchanged, whilst industry innovation to create new customer value, including increased automation, better visualization, and faster detection and response, is likely to create new revenue opportunities.
This report was commissioned to examine how Mobile Security companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.
The research clarifies how threats from within the industry are paradoxically creating opportunities in the Mobile Security sector. This growth aims to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy.
Demand for Mobile Security solutions is headed for acceleration as Mobile Security technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.
Key Topics Covered
- Intro
- Analytical Applications
- Executive Summary
- Temporary Threats in the CyberSecurity Industry
- Mobile Security Presents Internal Threats
- Growth in Mobile Security
- Personal Identity Management
- Security Acquisition
- Opportunities for Cybersecurity Providers
- Growth in Cybersecurity Talent Acquisition
- Future Goals
- Services
- Meet the Founder
- Methodology & Sources
- References
Companies Mentioned
- Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Checkpoint Security
- Dell
- Department of Defense (DoD)
- IBM
- McAfee
- Ponemon Institute Research
- State of the CIO
- Strategic Analytics
- Symantec
- United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q1kyp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716