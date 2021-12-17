NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cybersecurity Marketing Society today announces its first, annual, groundbreaking State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report aimed at helping cybersecurity marketers uncover critical insights in marketing trends, growth strategies, and career paths.
In partnership with Ten Eleven Ventures, the Cybersecurity Marketing Society surveyed over 200 cybersecurity marketers globally to gather qualitative and quantitative data on pandemic-era marketing survival tactics, sales and marketing alignment, budgets and channel strategies. The Cybersecurity Marketing Society engaged with its membership of 750+ cybersecurity marketers to uncover their biggest challenges, most creative strategies, and growth lessons that the broader cybersecurity marketing community can learn from.
"We're very proud to sponsor the first-ever State of Cybersecurity Market Report. (Plus we are really big fans of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society and knew they would do an incredible job with this project!) We hope it serves as a valuable resource to all professionals passionate about cybersecurity marketing —understanding, engaging, and delighting customers in this dynamic, essential industry," said Megan Dubofsky, Operating Partner & CMO at Ten Eleven Ventures.
Survey findings reveal that cybersecurity marketers, though challenged, find greatest reward in being in a fast paced, intellectually stimulating, and highly technical industry. Close to 26% of survey respondents confirmed that being in a mission-driven industry with the opportunity to do good is a critical and motivating factor in working in cybersecurity.
"The reason I love cybersecurity marketing is the fact that you are fundamentally doing something that is useful, valuable, and helpful: trying to protect people against the attackers." - Nathan Burke, CMO, Axonius
A key central theme uncovered across data gathered is that digital is here to stay. Marketing, sales and leadership teams learned to embrace the possibilities of investing into digital and venturing into non-traditional channels for growth experiments. 69% of survey respondents confirmed positive ROI in channels like content, SEO, and self-hosted virtual events or webinars. Though it was not easy for some to pivot their heavy reliance on in-person events, many managed to make the switch and find success.
This report and the efforts behind it led to additional opportunities for the Society to add value for cybersecurity marketers. More than 120 respondents chose to share their salaries, resulting in a new feature on the Cybersecurity Marketing Society website: a crowd-sourced Cybersecurity Marketing Salary Dataset that allows viewers to add their own compensation and sort and filter the data in order to compare their own salary ranges or price out new positions.
"Working with Ten Eleven Ventures has been a delight and we're thankful for the opportunity to partner with such a notable cybersecurity venture firm that truly has the interest of cybersecurity marketers at heart," says Gianna Whitver, CEO and Co-Founder of the Society, "Through the partnership, we've been able to produce a valuable resource through the report as well as ancillary support data that, for example, launched our Salary Data for all cyber marketers."
About the Cybersecurity Marketing Society
The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is a community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally with like-minded people. It was founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at http://www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com. Download the 2021 State of Cybersecurity Marketing at https://insight.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com/survey2021.
About Ten Eleven Ventures
Ten Eleven Ventures is the original venture capital firm focused solely on investing in digital security. The firm invests globally and at all stages, from seed to growth (the latter via its Joint Investment Alliance with KKR). Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 2015, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised nearly $US 500 million and invested in 31 leading cybersecurity companies, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, and Ping Identity. For more information on the companies we are invested in, please visit http://www.1011vc.com. We are always looking for excellent cyber marketers to work at our portfolio companies.
