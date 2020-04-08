QUITO, Ecuador, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberscoring company Cytrust, created in partnership between multigenerational Ecuadorian insurance firm Seguros Confianza and U.S.-based Rokk3r Inc. (OTC: ROKK), and NortonLifeLock, a leader in consumer cybersecurity, today announced their intention to help protect Latin American SMEs online and safeguard their assets against lurking cyber criminals. This effort helps validate the position of Cytrust as a leader in the nascent cyberscoring space.
Cytrust cyberscoring allows small businesses to easily determine their risk exposure to cyber attacks. As part of this effort, Cytrust customers will be able to access leading cyber safety solutions from NortonLifeLock. It is a one-two punch to hackers, as SMEs will be not only better informed, but also have access to NortonLifeLock's cyber safety tools.
Despite the big headlines that name Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations in costly data breaches, according to Accenture – 43% of them – target SMEs, yet only 14% prepared to defend themselves1. These incidents cost businesses of all sizes $200,000 on average, according to insurance carrier Hiscox1.
"We are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and leaders of small- and medium-sized enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies that safeguard their operations as they expand and evolve," said Javier Cárdenas, Cytrust lead investor. "Our collaboration identifies and specifically serves channels that are most at risk: banks, retailers, as well as small businesses, whether they are primarily brick-and-mortar or entirely web-based. We look forward to being trusted allies to players in those spaces in our increasingly complex and digital world."
Cytrust is the first company in Latin America focused on scoring cyber risks for individuals and small and medium enterprises. The sophisticated algorithm, combined with a simple questionnaire platform, makes Cytrust a robust yet easy-to-use platform for different channels interested in determining gaps in digital safeguards and protecting their customers from cyber risks. Cytrust believes that the combination of scoring awareness and cyber security opens a new world for cyber protection, one that tailors products with filtered customer profiles for comprehensive and intuitive insurance coverage.
Cytrust is one of more than 50 #PoweredByRokk3r companies in the world.
About Rokk3r Inc.
Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, UX designers and technology business strategists, such groundbreaking companies as SoStereo, AdMobilize, and Uniko have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com. Keep up with Rokk3r on social media via Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
About Cytrust
Cytrust is the first business in Latin America focused on scoring cyber risks for individuals and small and medium enterprises. Our sophisticated algorithm, combined with a simple questionnaire platform, allows Cytrust to be a robust yet easy-to-use platform for different channels interested in protecting their customers from cyber risks. For more information, visit cytrust.co.
For inquiries, contact: Debora Lima | debora@TheTagExperience.com
1 Source: Cyberattacks now cost companies $200,000 on average, putting many out of business, CNBC, October 13, 2019.