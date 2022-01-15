NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every business relies on technology. That means every company is now vulnerable to cyberattacks. Most who get attacked wish dearly they had thought it through in advance.
On January 20, 2022, http://www.thevanguardnetwork.com will present an in-depth online dialogue with a panel of cybersecurity and AI experts to discuss what senior executives really need to know. The event will also include a hypothetical crisis simulation.
The cybersecurity dialogue will be led by Luke Dembosky and Avi Gesser of Debevoise and Plimpton LLC.
As always, the conversation will be interactive, high-level, and off the record. It is aimed at C-Suite leaders, who can ask questions, discuss, and share successes – and cautionary tales.
The dialogue is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
Senior leaders may request an invitation to the Forum at https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com/012022
The Vanguard Network is led by Ken Banta, a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead 11 successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
