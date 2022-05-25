The CWCP is hosting a virtual job fair to connect its students with employers and experts in the cybersecurity sector.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CWCP Virtual Job Fair will take place on the 1st of June, 2022. This event is aimed at students studying in the Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate Program. It will connect them with potential employers in the industry, such as the military, IT, healthcare, and logistics sectors. These students can register for the job fair on the event website.
The CWCP is a non-credit workforce development certificate program aimed at adult learners with a background in IT, logistics, the military, or healthcare etc. However, learners do not need to have prior degrees to be part of the program. Its main aim is to connect job seekers with employers in the cybersecurity sector.
This program takes place virtually, so its job fair is also virtual. The program is opening up opportunities for employers and potential cybersecurity workers to network with each other for career development.
Cara Graf, the Assistant Director of the program, stated, "We provide an innovative curriculum that prepares people interested in cybersecurity to transition into the field without committing to a traditional academic program. There are currently over 3.5 million job openings in cybersecurity. We seek to provide training and bridge the gap between job seekers and employers in the cybersecurity sector through our non-credit workforce development professional certificate program. We have career fairs, networking events, and one of the best price points for a program of this kind."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO & Founder of vFairs, added, "Cybersecurity education is quite important in this day and age. There is a large employment gap in the field and programs like the CWCP are helping close this gap, especially with events like this virtual job fair."
The Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate Program Virtual Job Fair will take place on the 1st of June, 2022. The relevant job seekers can register on the event landing page and log in at the day of the virtual job fair.
About CWCP
The Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate Program is funded by a National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (located within the National Security Agency) grant, along with a coalition of other institutions. It aims to close the employment gap in the cybersecurity sector. Therefore, it offers a non-credit workforce professional development certificate program for adult learners with a background in IT, logistics, healthcare, military, or government.
