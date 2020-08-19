NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint, a cyber education powerhouse, together with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), one of the leading providers of online higher education in the country, launched the first remote cybersecurity bootcamp for refugee and displaced learners abroad. The first cohort that started on Monday, July 26 through the university's Global Education Movement (GEM) is composed of 17 students living in refugee camps and urban areas across Africa, participating remotely from South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda.
The three-month Cybint bootcamp successfully prepares people with little or no IT background to be eligible for entry level positions in cybersecurity – one of the most in-demand fields in tech. Its curriculum follows several global skills frameworks, including the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework.
"At SNHU GEM, we are always looking for new, innovative ways to help our refugee and displaced learners gain the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy," said Chrystina Russell, the Executive Director of the SNHU GEM program. "We are thrilled to team up with Cybint to offer this remote bootcamp to our learners. This new opportunity will not only help these learners grow their strengths, but it will also empower them to transform their lives and communities for the better."
"The mission of Southern New Hampshire University's GEM program is a remarkable one, providing a path to a better life through not just education, but real-life skills training that can help learners secure jobs and careers," Cybint Founder and CEO Roy Zur said. "Cybersecurity is one of today's most in-demand careers, with low unemployment rates and strong career opportunities. We're proud that Cybint has been selected to equip SNHU GEM students with the knowledge they need to move forward in their careers."
About SNHU GEM
Southern New Hampshire University's Global Education Movement (GEM) works with proven, on-the-ground partners to offer higher education programs for students affected by crisis and forced displacement, providing bachelor's degrees at no cost to refugees and pathways to quality employment. Over the past two years GEM has brought college education to refugees in Africa and the Middle East, with the aim to empower students and transform lives.
About Cybint
Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.