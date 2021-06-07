ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybriant, a leader in managed cybersecurity services, recently announced the launch of CybriantXDR, an extended threat detection and remediation service.
CybriantXDR is a comprehensive cyber security solution that provides expansive visibility across an organization's endpoints, network, and cloud workloads. By providing a more complete picture of the environment, this service enables enhanced detection and more efficient remediation of cyber threats as compared to traditional methods.
By utilizing CybriantXDR tools, which include machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics, Cybriant security analysts continuously monitor the telemetry from an organization's entire threat landscape. This in-depth level of intelligence provides a more precise level of detection across a broader range of potential threats.
Compliance is another benefit of CybriantXDR. By integrating SIEM capabilities with next generation EDR and vulnerability management technologies organizations can achieve compliance with most standard regulations and common security frameworks.
"We built CybriantXDR for midsize organizations that are struggling to keep up with daily cyber threats, compliance, and the cybersecurity skills shortage," said Jeff Uhlich, CEO of Cybriant. "By implementing this single service, your organization is deeply protected with enterprise-grade technologies and a 24/7 team of experienced security professionals."
The goal of CybriantXDR is to efficiently construct consolidated threat analysis so our security team can execute more responsive and effective detection and remediation of malicious actions.
Learn more about CybriantXDR at Cybriant.com/cybriant-xdr
About Cybriant
Cybriant assists companies in making informed business decisions and sustaining effectiveness in the design, operation, and monitoring of their cyber risk management programs. We deliver a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed cybersecurity services. These services include Risk Assessments, vCISO, 24/7 Managed SIEM with LIVE Monitoring and Analysis, 24/7 MDR, 24/7 Real-Time Vulnerability Scanning with Patch Management. We make enterprise-grade cyber security strategy and tactics accessible to businesses of all sizes. Find out more at https://www.cybriant.com. See our reviews here: https://www.g2.com/products/cybriant/reviews
Media Contact
Crystal Nichols, Cybriant, +1 4044450072, crystal.nichols@cybriant.com
SOURCE Cybriant