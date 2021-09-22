ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Cybriant, a leader in cybersecurity services, to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.
The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.
"Everyone at Cybriant is pleased to be selected as a top MSSP for the 4th consecutive year," said Jeff Uhlich, CEO, Cybriant. "Our team works diligently to provide the most comprehensive cybersecurity services for our clients, and it is an honor to be consistently recognized in such a competitive industry."
"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Cybriant on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.
- Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.
- Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.
- Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.
- Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.
- New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).
The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
Cybriant recently announced CybriantXDR, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that provides expansive visibility across an organization's endpoints, network, and cloud workloads. This service was created exclusively for midsize organizations that need assistance with daily cyber threats, compliance, and the cybersecurity skills shortage. Learn more at Cybriant.com/Cybriant-xdr.
Recently named one of Atlanta's top workplaces, Cybriant continues to grow by serving the cybersecurity needs of their clients.
About Cybriant
Cybriant assists companies in making informed business decisions and sustaining effectiveness in the design, operation, and monitoring of their cyber risk management programs. We deliver a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed cybersecurity services. These services include Risk Assessments, vCISO, 24/7 Managed SIEM with LIVE Monitoring and Analysis, 24/7 MDR, 24/7 Real-Time Vulnerability Scanning with Patch Management. We make enterprise-grade cyber security strategy and tactics accessible to businesses of all sizes. Find out more at https://www.cybriant.com. See our reviews here: https://www.g2.com/products/cybriant/reviews.
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (http://www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (http://www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
