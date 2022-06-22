Cyclotron, Inc. reports substantial YoY Growth in revenue with its security business registering a 300% growth over last 12 months,
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With technological security being the bedrock of successful businesses across the globe, Cyclotron, inc. – the world's leading modern-technology consultants and a top Microsoft security partner to renowned companies worldwide – has reached a new milestone within its security business; registering 300% growth over last 12 months, revenue growth of 210% YoY in Quarter 1, and is on-track for 110% growth YoY for the year 2022.
Known for their robust security services, Cyclotron, inc. has designed services to improve the agility, flexibility and cost effectiveness of the next generation needs of information security and ever-evolving compliance programs. For more details see Cyclotron Security offerings.
Sharing her views about the recent achievement, says Jamie Ruth, Cyclotron's Chief Operating Officer, "Cyclotron ensures a holistic, risk-driven approach for organizations that recognizes the advanced nature of today's threat landscape. We offer strategic security guidance and solutions to organizations across the globe, reflecting the market demand for expert guidance to navigate today's complex enterprise security landscape."
Providing insight into the reasons that led to the phenomenal growth in revenue, Ruth says, "We're extremely proud of our decision of hiring adroit talent with a strong skillset - especially from countries like Canada - that has helped us develop a series of extraordinary security solutions and frameworks for our clients spread across the globe. Moreover, we've placed a strong focus on Enterprise Security Strategy and M&A activities for companies, which has indeed produced exceptional results."
"Business leaders throughout the world today need to understand that the overall security posture of their company is aligned with industry's best practices, frameworks, regulations and compliances to prevent phishing and other security threats. What makes Cyclotron unique is our well-architected frameworks which are created to help solve your biggest technological challenges with industry leading solutions. We want you to make informed decisions so that you allocate your resources for better security risks and compliance management with our advisory and assessment," she adds.
About Cyclotron
Cyclotron was proudly founded in San Francisco in 2014 with the sole intent of accelerating the success of our clients by solving mission-critical business and technology challenges, through a proven network of industry-specific frameworks. We're a trusted strategic partner to many enterprise organizations in the financial, life sciences, public, retail, and technology sectors. Our solutions combined with your investment with us boosts productivity, enhances collaboration, and integrates intelligence across your entire enterprise. For more information on Cyclotron visit - http://www.cyclotrongroup.com
