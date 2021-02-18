SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure is a solution to transform mundane and repetitive tasks for security settings, configurations, and administration into a highly interactive, user friendly tailored experience. It provides security administrators, stakeholders and CISOs the options of end to end security integrated with MCAS, 24x7 real time monitoring, single interface for per workload configuration and settings, intuitive dashboards and subscription based reports.
Due to the changing work patterns with more remote or flex workers, online security has become even more important. Organization security and prevention of data breaches becomes critical. The focus is to enhance security and while providing an non-restrictive experience to keep the workforce productive and engaged.
"We are excited about this release of our security framework. It uses best in-class industry security practices for a premium user experience while keeping the core security and administration simple and easy for the Security team in any organization," said Sunil Kumar, Director of Engineering at Cyclotron Inc.
"Our mission is to increase worker productivity and employee engagement for a globally distributed remote workforce with a prime focus on security. It has been the DNA of our product with each and every release of TeamsHub by Cyclotron," added Logu Krishnan, Director of Technology.
"TeamsHub by Cyclotron – Secure is the ultimate security experience for the entire organization. It encourages employees to work freely while doing the job at hand," quotes Steve Ellson, Director of Sales.
For more information or to request a demo please contact sales@cyclotrongroup.com. To learn more about TeamsHub and its roadmap please visit http://www.teamshub.io.
About TeamsHub by Cyclotron
TeamsHub by Cyclotron is a unified platform that caters to automated governance, administration and security of Microsoft Cloud. Additionally, it offers an employee engagement and training as well as adoption platform o help companies collaborate efficiently and engage employees better using Microsoft Teams. For more information visit https://teamshub.io
Media Contact
Vikas Tambde, Cyclotron Inc., +1 408-246-7839, vikas.tambde@outlook.com
SOURCE Cyclotron Inc.