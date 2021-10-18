NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ Zero Trust SASE Cloud Security Platform, today announced that CyFlare, a top 100 global managed security service provider (MSSP) and 12th fastest growing Managed Service Provider (MSP) , has deployed ZTEdge Cloud Area Network capabilities as part of its core Security Operations Center (SOC) service. CyFlare will be offering the complete ZTEdge platform - including Cloud Area Network, Zero Trust Network Access, Isolation-based Web Security, and more – to its partners and their clients.
To enable its remote SOC service, CyFlare leverages hundreds of appliances around the globe deployed in their customers' local environments. CyFlare uses ZTEdge's Cloud Area Network capabilities to create secure connections to all of the globally deployed appliances, creating an overlay network that is cloud-enabled and built on Zero Trust least-privileged access security principles. Granular access policies ensure that only authenticated users can gain access to the appliances connected to CyFlare's ZTEdge Cloud Area Network, allowing CyFlare's SOC team to provision its services while simultaneously satisfying their customers' security requirements limiting 3rd-party access to their networks.
"We were impressed with the simplicity, performance, and security offered by the ZTEdge Cloud Area Network solution," said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare. "Unlike legacy networking approaches, there are no firewall rules to configure, no exposed VPNs, or access-control lists that need to be managed. The ZTEdge Cloud Area Network approach lets us quickly connect to the limited parts of our client's infrastructure we must access with a secure private network Zero Trust approach that just works."
ZTEdge Cloud Area Network
The ZTEdge Cloud Area Network gives IT teams a simple way to enable secure connectivity between any application, computer system, device or infrastructure — all in a matter of minutes. The solution uses a ZTNA architecture to establish policy driven connectivity between any device or resource in a distributed IT environment, eliminating the need for open firewalls and gateway ports. In fact, firewalls in networks can remain completely closed and no IP addresses or DNS records need to be exposed, making any infrastructure completely dark to would-be attackers.
ZTEdge Cloud Area Network customers can enable true least privilege access policies, where authenticated users who have permission to access a specific IT resource are connected that resource – and only that resource – once the authorization is received. To aid IT teams in the time-consuming process of creating Zero Trust access policy rules, the solution includes a patent-pending Automatic Policy Builder that automates user-level policy creation by observing "normal" user access behavior over a training period and recommending policies to IT administrators that can be tweaked before approval.
ZTEdge SASE Platform
ZTEdge Cloud Area Network is enabled by the ZTEdge SASE platform, which offers a comprehensive set of Zero Trust security controls supporting multiple use cases, including:
- Identifying Users and Authenticating Devices: Built-in IAM ensures that only the right people and devices can get access to the right applications and resources.
- Secure Remote Private Application Access: ZTNA services provide a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud or on-premise applications.
- SaaS Application Access: Access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce can be controlled, eliminating credential theft risks and the chances of data exfiltration.
- Network Protection and Monitoring: Firewall and IPS capabilities segment and monitor networks to stop threats like ransomware spread, and detect, block, and remediate intrusions.
- Secure Web and Internet Access: Remote Browser Isolation powered web security protects users, and their devices, as they interact with the web and email.
- User-Branch-Internet Connectivity: SD-WAN services to securely inter-connect offices, enabling local internet breakouts to eliminate traffic backhauling and improve performance.
Morin continued, "In addition to the ZTEdge Cloud Area Network, we are excited to offer the broad capabilities of the full ZTEdge platform to our partner network. ZTEdge was designed with midsize enterprises in mind and delivers one of the most comprehensive and simple SASE offerings we have seen in the market, with a price point that is perfect for MSSPs looking to deliver Zero Trust security to mid-market organizations."
"We are pleased to welcome CyFlare as both a customer and a partner for Ericom's ZTEdge platform," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "CyFlare is growing quickly and is a well-respected provider of services to MSPs, MSSPs, and System Integrators, and I'm excited to work closely with them to bring ZTEdge's Zero Trust security capabilities to market."
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide and leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the ZTEdge Global Cloud.
