BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygilant, a provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service, today announced the launch of its enhanced Cygilant SOCVue+™ platform, powered by best-of-breed Siemplify technology. SOCVue+ supports the portfolio of Cygilant offerings that make powerful enterprise-level cybersecurity accessible for organizations of all sizes. The platform delivers the critical tools and 24x7x365 visibility needed to effectively monitor customer environments and rapidly identify and respond to security incidents as they occur.
Cygilant customers will benefit from the SOCVue+ pairing with Siemplify, which combines security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) with end-to-end security operations management. Siemplify, together with Cygilant's set of best-of-breed partner technologies in SIEM, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability management, and patch management, will provide an enhanced experience over Cygilant's existing solution.
"We are thrilled to add the power of Siemplify to enrich our core SOCVue+ stack," said Rob Scott, Cygilant CEO. "Siemplify brings our services to the next level of security monitoring. With capabilities that include machine learning and SOAR, Siemplify enables our cybersecurity security operation center (SOC) analysts to collaborate more effectively, group cases, and identify and respond faster to alerts and anomalous activity across a range of network devices in our customers' environments. Ultimately, this improves our ability to reduce customers' risk."
Today, it is increasingly difficult to manually identify, analyze, and respond to critical incidents amid an overload of logs and alerts. On the SOCVue+ platform, Siemplify SOAR reduces complexity and automates the collection and consolidation of feeds from multiple endpoints, with repeatable processes and playbooks that speed response.
At the heart of SOCVue+, an intuitive Siemplify dashboard provides a centralized view of the data and streamlines collaboration and communication between Cygilant analysts and customers for coordinated response and support to security alerts and incidents. Customers that tested the new Cygilant SOCVue+ in focus groups stated that the "friendlier interface gave improved visibility of SOC activities" including 24x7x365 views into activity status, decisions, and metrics.
Cygilant's Cybersecurity-as-a-Service empowers organizations to manage, monitor, detect, and respond to cyber threats with flexible services that can be scaled easily as needs change. Organizations using these services can strengthen their security efforts with immediate access to enterprise-level security capabilities, talent, and best-of-breed tools – without the need to invest in an in-house solution or hard-to-find skilled security resources.
Cygilant will deploy SOCVue+ to both new and existing customers over the remaining months of 2021. Plans to incorporate additional functionality of Siemplify SOAR into Cygilant Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offerings are in development. Learn more about Cygilant SOCVue+.
ABOUT
Cygilant provides cybersecurity-as-a-service for mid-sized organizations to protect against cyber threats by combining best-of-breed technology with Cygilant's 24×7x365 global SOC-as-a-service and the Cygilant SOCVue+ platform that includes critical analyst tools and an intuitive dashboard interface to deliver a holistic view of organizations' cybersecurity posture. Cygilant's best-of-breed partners include Siemplify, SentinelOne, AT&T USM Anywhere, LogPoint, Qualys, and Ivanti. Learn more about Cygilant's services, including security monitoring, vulnerability and patch management, and endpoint threat detection, at http://www.cygilant.com. Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cygilant and Twitter: https://twitter.com/cygilant
Siemplify, the leading independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, is redefining security operations for enterprises and MSSPs worldwide. The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to manage their operations from end to end, respond to cyber threats with speed and precision and get smarter with every analyst interaction. Founded in 2015 by Israeli Intelligence experts, with extensive experience running and training security operations centers worldwide, Siemplify has raised $58 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Visit us at siemplify.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
