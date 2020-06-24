LITTLETON, Mass., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyGlass is today announcing the details of its Velocity partner program, including additional capabilities that give partners new autonomy for a frictionless experience in delivering CyGlass. Most notably, it includes the opportunity for partners to be able to spin up a CyGlass proof-of-concept (POC) through the portal.
CyGlass provides Network Defence as a Service (NDaaS) that simply and effectively identifies, detects, and responds to threats in a network. This is particularly advantageous with the rise in remote working, which increases the risk companies face from external threats, requiring the need to have network visibility to surface and prioritise malicious activity. CyGlass allows businesses to identify and tag high valued assets with an extensive rules and policy engine that can be customised to individual business requirements.
The Velocity partner program is three-tiered and aims to be simple, profitable, and repeatable for partners. The 'Power', 'Accelerate' and 'Motion' tiers are associated to the level of training done by the partner and consequently their ability to provide end-user advice and support. The tiers also determine the level of discounts and co-marketing funds partners can receive.
Partners on the Velocity program will benefit from the comprehensive portal which provides an automated process to register a deal, launch a POC and generate an Executive Summary report without the need for a human in the loop. In addition to a demo environment and sales and marketing collateral, the Velocity team at CyGlass also provides training and support to meet any needs a Velocity partner or their customers may require.
CyGlass' scalable SaaS platform and 100% channel model allows Velocity partners to target customers ranging from small to midsized businesses to enterprise accounts. Existing CyGlass partners and those partners already part of the Velocity program will be able to benefit from both the new updates and the availability of CyGlass through the program.
John Dams, MD, One Distribution said; "The Velocity partner program is well structured and provides the support and materials needed to drive success in the cyber market. This next phase in its development will undoubtedly move the needle for both the partner community and for the end-users it serves. In particular, the ability to set up a proof-of-concept so quickly and independently will offer partners valuable speed, something that is second to none in the world of cyber security."
William Despard, VP Africa & Enterprise Accounts, Technov8 said; "Our relationship with CyGlass began when we were on the look-out for a cyber solution that gave additional visibility into the network. One of the key differentiators CyGlass has is its ability to seamlessly be deployed and integrated. We are excited to see that this end-user centricity has now translated into its partner program. The mechanism of reward-based training that affords the most technically able and committed partners to benefit from the most lucrative discounts is also not only appealing, but effective in creating the best possible deployments for customers."
John Menezes, Stratejm CEO said, "CyGlass has been a key product in our portfolio for more than a year. It enables our customers to not only make their network more secure, but to do so in a way that alleviates pressure on the security team. In a market where security skills are often difficult to find, this has tremendous value. It's exciting to see that this appreciation for the challenges faced in the security industry is now being translated to the partner program – Velocity. The simple and efficient portal, combined with the supportive broader program, will allow us to drive even more value for CyGlass."
Ed Jackowiak, CyGlass Managing Director, said: "In the current remote working climate where adaptability, speed and accessibility are paramount, partners shouldn't be hampered by antiquated partner programs that add complexity and time to their deals. We're thrilled to be able to offer our partners the opportunity to be part of the Velocity program, with all its support and available training. Added to this, the proof-of-concept launch capability means we can fuel both our partners and CyGlass for the next stage of growth in a newly shaped market."
