TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cypher, the expiratory futures protocol built on Solana, today announced it will be hosting weekly AMAs with some of the most influential individuals and protocols within the Solana ecosystem. The AMAs will be held every Thursday at 3:00 pm UTC on Cypher's Twitter Spaces, and will officially start this week with Project Serum, the leading orderbook protocol for DeFi projects and initiatives.
"The Solana community is one of the strongest ecosystems in web3, and Cypher is dedicated to making it possible for millions of people to participate," said Alex, core contributor at Cypher. "DeFi is for everyone – not just crypto natives – and we want to open up this world to as many people as we can. Our AMAs will allow our community to directly interact with some of the top names in the industry. By empowering each and every one of our followers with the tools they need for access and education, we're driving meaningful adoption of the most transformative technology of our generation."
These AMAs are a first step towards achieving Cypher's goal of making web3 accessible and available to a larger audience. Because the industry is still in its infancy, many products and services are designed for developers or those who already have extensive experience in the realms of crypto and decentralized finance. Cypher is committed to changing that, and soon, the protocol will be launching new initiatives to drive widespread adoption.
"There is a very acute need for better onboarding into web3," said Barrett, core contributor at Cypher. "That's why Cypher is aiming to become the go-to place for educational materials and critical information. Solana's technological advantages are unparalleled, and we're going to be rolling out a series of key resources that are designed to expand the Solana community and help anyone who wants to build on the world's fastest blockchain."
"Cypher is building an important and innovative primitive to further the DeFi adoption in the Solana ecosystem," said jhl, developer at Project Serum. "Project Serum is excited to collaborate with and support Cypher's AMA series, which we believe will be instrumental in sharing knowledge and sparking discussions within the fast-growing ecosystem of Solana."
About Cypher
Cypher is an expiratory futures protocol built on Solana. Participants will be able to mint and trade products on any market that is community approved, while participating in community governance that facilitates robust and safe interactions. Initial markets will be focused on pre-public opportunities that many traders have historically been excluded from, and upcoming products will make it possible to access price exposure to nearly any underlying data point that can be brought on chain. The protocol will support portfolio margin, lending and borrowing, and approachable UI and UX design. Backed by top investors in the web3 sphere – including Sino Global Capital, SkyVision Capital, and Blockwall Capital – Cypher is set to upend the way blockchain-based trading works today. To learn more, visit our website, follow us on Twitter, and join us on Discord.
