NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyrano.ai, a pioneer in neurolinguistic artificial intelligence, today announced it has been issued Patent number 10984034, "Dialogue management system with hierarchical classification and progression" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent represents the work of Cyrano founder Scott Sandland and Dan Paris and acknowledges the unique capability Cyrano has leveraged to create its latest product: Navigate.
Navigate uses the patented technology to measure a person's commitment level to a particular action in real time and develop specific strategies to increase or decrease the likelihood that the person follows through on that action. This data is particularly useful in multiple industries, including healthcare, where a caregiver or physician must ensure patient compliance, or in business, where it can be used to increase sales outcomes.
"We set out to use linguistic analysis and machine learning to create a system capable of approaching critical conversations with empathy and strategy," said Sandland, Cyrano CEO. "We want to help create the best possible outcomes for people selling products and offering medical and mental health support."
So far, Cyrano's patented technology has been used for wide ranging applications from the United Nations to car dealerships to understand conversation semantics and predict and influence outcomes. While Navigate is currently in beta testing, the technology is accessible to Zoom video conferencing users today.
"We were told by quite a few people that what we wanted to build wasn't possible," continued Sandland. "We were told by "experts" that our approach was bold but unrealistic. This patent confirms that they were at least half right: Our goal was bold and unique. Stay tuned for announcements that speak to the reality of our technology and it's success in the real world."
