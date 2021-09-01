FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision to enhance surgical outcomes for cancer patients through novel smart imaging technologies, today announced it has formally been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture start-ups that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
As CytoVeris continues the development of its proprietary smart imaging platform and prepares for commercialization, NVIDIA Inception will enable the company to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. In addition, CytoVeris will have access to NVIDIA's technology and support from its expertise, including NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute and preferred pricing on hardware. The program will also offer CytoVeris the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations to help achieve critical milestones in clinical development and commercialization as the company leverages AI to power the future of surgical visualization.
"CytoVeris is at a critical stage of growth as we transition our technologies into the intraoperative setting and begin to make a difference in the surgical outcomes of patients," said Matt McKittrick, Vice President of Clinical Development. "Our partnership with NVIDIA Inception highlights the importance of real-time AI surgical visualization. We'll be leaning on NVIDIA's expertise to support the development of OncoSight AI™ to enhance the quality of intraoperative cancer detection."
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About CytoVeris:
With a passion for science and compassion for cancer patients, CytoVeris is leveraging the convergence of powerful optical technologies, knowledge of biochemical alteration during carcinogenesis, and artificial intelligence to bring new capabilities into the hands of surgeons, improving outcomes and accessibility for surgeons and patients alike. The company aims to enhance the quality of surgical resection by creating the tools surgeons need to remove each patient's cancer in a single surgery. For more information, please visit: https://www.cytoveris.com.
