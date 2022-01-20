NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyversity and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today their partnership to create a scholarship program which will help women, minorities and under-represented communities advance within the cybersecurity industry.
Intuit's scholarship will sponsor computer-based and simulation training courses led by Cyversity for those looking to enter the world of cybersecurity and advance their cybersecurity skillsets. Scholarship recipients will also receive mentorship and potential internship opportunities to gain professional experience within Intuit, upon completion of their training.
One of Intuit and Cyversity's shared goals is to promote diversity within the cybersecurity industry, ensuring individuals from all backgrounds are equipped for the workplace of the future. With more than 100M consumers and small businesses trusting Intuit to keep their personal and financial information safe, Intuit is always looking for new, innovative talent and technologies to continue protecting customers' data.
"Intuit is proud to sponsor Cyversity's scholarship program and help build the next generation of cybersecurity professionals," said Atticus Tysen, Chief Information Security Officer at Intuit. "We strive to provide critical skill development, break down barriers in the technology industry, and lift up those who may not have access to technical training without organizations like Cyversity."
Cyversity's Cybersecurity Training Program tackles the need for increased cybersecurity professionals in the United States, specifically in the disproportionate underrepresentation of women and minority populations. Students, veterans, unemployed professionals and individuals from underserved communities will be able to receive training for in-demand security roles through the program.
"What Intuit is offering is more than just a scholarship for our Cyversity members, it's the first step toward a lifelong career in cybersecurity," said Larry Whiteside, Jr., co-Founder and President of Cyversity.
How to Apply:
- Cyversity Membership is required (Link to Become a Member).
- Complete Training Scholarship Application that Opens on Jan 24, 2022 (Link).
- Submission period: Jan 24, 2022 - Feb 3, 2022.
- Recipient announcement: Feb 15, 2022.
- Training period: Early-March to Mid-May 2022.
Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to enhance their experience through the Cyversity Mentoring program (link). Participation in the Mentoring Program is highly recommended as scholarship recipients will be given access to a cybersecurity professional for career coaching, job application assistance and resume workshops.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.
About Cyversity
The International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (Cyversity) was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.
About Security Innovation
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company's assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. The company has a long-standing commitment to supporting the diversification of the cybersecurity workforce by bringing meaningful, hands-on training to women and underrepresented populations. Security Innovation is a proud sponsor and corporate member of the Cyversity, Women in Security and Privacy, OWASP, and the Executive Women's Forum.
Media Contact
Leslie Kesselring, Cyversity, +1 5033581012, leslie.kesselring@cyversity.org
Kali Fry, Intuit, kali_fry@intuit.com
SOURCE Cyversity