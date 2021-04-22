TROY, Mich., Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automation Alley, Michigan's Industry 4.0 knowledge center and a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America, will be the focus of the Washington, D.C.-based Additive Manufacturing Coalition's Zoom forum on April 28 at 3 p.m. EDT. The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is recognized as the national voice for additive manufacturing among decision-makers and stakeholders, including federal agencies and Congress. The event will highlight Project DIAMOnD, a community of Michigan manufacturers engaged in the largest independent and distributed 3D printing network in the world operating on a blockchain technology platform.
Project DIAMOnD (Digital, Independent, Agile, Manufacturing on Demand), exemplifies the growing Industry 4.0 manufacturing capabilities in Michigan and underscores the importance of including additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing) in efforts to revitalize and rebuild the nation's infrastructure, as set forth in the American Jobs Plan. Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO Tom Kelly, who will be providing insights on the formation, governance, and ultimate goals of Project DIAMOnD, said it's important to steer the conversation to the national level to accelerate the country's digital transformation and lessen our dependence on foreign products.
"As the cost of entry continues to fall, businesses are realizing that 3D printing is a more efficient and less expensive manufacturing method that can reduce material waste, save on energy costs, strengthen supply chains and spark innovation—and Automation Alley is making the case for it right now in Michigan," Kelly said. "Initiatives like Project DIAMOnD demonstrate why it is worth the investment in our infrastructure, and I'm excited to share our story with national policy makers."
The April 28 event will also highlight three Michigan manufacturers participating in Project DIAMOnD who are using additive manufacturing in real time, in the field:
- Zero Tolerance LLC: Using its 3D printer to improve efficiency with a molding project that has increased volume. Previously, the company had plans to make an aluminum version, but opted instead to design a hand-held, multi-part insert tool they call "The Claw" for the shop floor.
- Air & Liquid Systems: Using its 3D printer to print a part that was previously made of stainless steel and cost $100; it now costs them only $1 to make it out of carbon fiber. Their printer is placed in their engineering area to make the engineers curious about what else they can create, shifting the way they think about production and their business.
- Tucker Induction Systems: Able to quickly produce 3D-printed parts that proved to withstand tension, heat, and other forces seen in real-world scenarios. The company is now not only 3D printing some parts that were previously produced using subtractive manufacturing methods, but also using 3D printing to develop completely new solutions.
To register for the complementary event, visit the Additive Manufacturing Coalition website.
About Additive Manufacturing Coalition
The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is a national membership organization recognized as the national voice for additive manufacturing with decision-makers and stakeholders, including federal agencies and Congress. We are committed to supporting our Members before the federal government and helping them navigate funding and legislative challenges. The AM Coalition is intended to help bring focus and attention to the array of issues that will ultimately arise in collaboration with the existing government affairs professionals at our members. We will also provide a mechanism for some of the smaller companies and organizations to have a seat at the table as issues and positions are devised for the community. For more information, visit https://www.addmfgcoalition.org/.
About Automation Alley
Automation Alley is a World Economic Forum's Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America and a nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center with a global outlook and a regional focus. We facilitate public-private partnerships by connecting industry, education and government to fuel Michigan's economy and accelerate innovation. Our programs give businesses a competitive advantage by helping them along every step of their digital transformation journey. We obsess over disruptive technologies like AI, the Internet of Things and automation, and work hard to make these complex concepts easier for companies to understand and implement. Visit automationalley.com. For more information about Project DIAMOnD, visit projectdiamond.org.
The mission of Automation Alley is to help businesses stay in business by equipping them with the necessary knowledge to leverage the intersections of advanced technologies, systems and people to jumpstart or accelerate a digital path to strategic success.
