Report Scope:
The scope of this report is focused on 4D GIS industry drivers and challenges.This report explores the industry by type, application and geography.
Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided. The 4D GIS market is segmented into three categories -
- Components: hardware, software, data, people and methods.
- Applications: aerospace and defense, government, healthcare, construction and manufacturing, natural resources and others.
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
This report covers global market trends with data from 2018 to 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global economic outlook of fourth dimension (4D) based geographic information system (GIS) market
- Analyses of global market trends, with interrelated market size and data from 2018 to 2019, and revenue projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion on the role of 4D GIS mapping technology with regards to building infrastructure monitoring and analysis, increasing use of location-based services, and advancements in geospatial analytics with the emergence of artificial intelligence and big data analytics
- Understanding the role of 4D GIS components such as hardware, software, data, and methods/solutions and their GIS mapping applications in aerospace and defense, government, healthcare, telecommunication, manufacturing and construction, and natural resources etc.
- Listing of major market players within the 4D GIS field
Summay
Geographic information systems (GIS) and geospatial technology have come a long way since their launch in the 1960s. The last 20 years have witnessed tremendous growth in GIS technologies, which are no longer used just to incorporate spatial relationships but also are used to analyze and visualize space across time. 4D geographic information systems, also known as spatial-temporal GIS, have become extremely important in fields where geographic information systems are necessary for forecasting dimensions across time. GIS is now used by a number of industries and, in particular, governments worldwide, which employ the technology for urban planning and management. The GIS technology is also used for accident analysis, disaster management, weather pattern visualization and more. Geospatial data collection and analysis can lead to amazing results for individuals, communities and entire nations.
GIS is a system designed to capture, analyze, manage, store, manipulate and display the geographical data related to a position on the Earth's surface.GIS can be simply defined as any digital data that contains location-specific information, which is also called spatial data.
Spatial data can be an address, latitude and longitude coordinate, or a complex three-dimensional geometry. In simple words, GIS allows users to visualize data as a map, and to view, understand, question, interpret and visualize data to reveal patterns, relationships and trends in the form of maps, reports and charts.
In 4D GIS, the first three dimensions represent the coordinates used to define a physical space; the fourth dimension (4D) refers to time.The change can be the position of the object from one place to another or the change in patterns in surroundings like changing weather conditions or the spread of fire in a forest.
Spatial and temporal or time-dependent data such as data illustrating changing weather conditions is supported by most GIS systems through the use of animation tools. Also, it is useful in the construction industry for monitoring the progress of work over time.
As it incorporates 2D and 3D with time, 4D GIS is becoming an essential component of GIS applications. The 4D model offers quality visualization, simulation and communication and facilitates better decision making in rapidly changing environments. 4D GIS models help understanding project schedules and help users observe the risks involved during the execution of a project.
