LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy's biggest names come together for a first-of-its-kind, livestream virtual comedy event, "CEEK VR presents The Laugh Experience." The virtual comedy club opens with a star-studded lineup including D.L Hughley and Chris Spencer, and will be livestreamed online and in virtual reality (VR) on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. EDT exclusively on CEEK.com and on the CEEK VR app (available in the App Store and Google Play). To tune in for the livestream, visit CEEK.com to register for an account.
"Livestreaming on CEEK is a game-changing way to share comedy with the world," Hughley said. "At a time when people are stuck inside and trying to cope with the unknown, laughter is needed now more than ever. I'm excited to work with CEEK VR and share 'The Laugh Experience' with everyone. Virtual comedy clubs are the future of entertainment."
Hughley, an original 'King of Comedy,' political commentator and syndicated radio show host, will headline the evening of punchy and piquant humor from an all-star comedy line-up featuring "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and BET Awards head writer Chris Spencer and comedians Bo Dacious and Ryan Davis.
CEEK VR's award-winning, digital streaming platform boasts virtual concerts from the likes of
"We are honored to have these world class icons sharing exclusive entertainment experiences on the CEEK platform, especially during this time of social distancing and beyond," CEEK VR CEO and Founder Mary Spio said. "CEEK's mission of bringing artists closer to their fans virtually is more important now than ever. We're excited to play our part in helping people connect through great entertainment experiences while staying safe at home."
A portion of the show's online admission cost will be donated to Entertainment Industry Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund for affected members of the entertainment industry.
ABOUT CEEK VR
CEEK VR is an award-winning, premium, blockchain-enabled digital streaming platform and portfolio of patent-granted virtual reality technology and products designed to bring the world of VR and AR to the masses via entertainment, education and healthcare. Visit CEEK.com to learn more. Content on the CEEK VR platform is accessible through mobile, desktop, Smart TV and virtual reality headsets.
