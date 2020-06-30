FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business networking company D-Link earlier today announced the availability of two new pro-grade Access Points. The Nuclias Cloud Dual-Band AC1900 Wave 2 PoE Access Point (DBA-2520P) and Nuclias Cloud Tri-Band AC2200 Wave 2 PoE Access Point (DBA-2720P) are both managed through D-Link's leading Nuclias Cloud system. The new Access Points support Wireless-AC Wave 2 to improve combined data rates for connected devices. The result is lightning-fast access to bandwidth-intense activities, including large file downloading, media streaming, and video chats.
"Our two new Nuclias Cloud access points are outfitted with best-in-class technologies designed to support the vast number of simultaneous end users. Not only do users gain Wireless-AC Wave 2 MU-MIMO innovation and the latest security standard. With our AC2200 Access Point, the DBA-2720P, extremely congested networks benefit from Tri-Band technology to leverage one of two 5GHz wireless bands. Businesses can easily accommodate even more demanding wireless traffic requirements now and in the future," said Steven Olen, product line manager, business solutions at D-Link Systems.
Two Dynamic Products Supercharge Business WiFi
Developed as a family of interoperable products, the Nuclias Cloud Access Points (DBA-2520P & DBA-2720P) provide added flexibility to the already diverse Nuclias solutions product line:
- High-End Functionality: Efficient system operation with ultra-fast WiFi throughput from MU-MIMO technology advances
- Energy Savings: Power over Ethernet (PoE) 802.3at protocol increases the amount of power available to connected devices. With Centralized Power Management, devices can be remotely powered down during periods of low usage or for security purposes
- Single Dashboard View: Gain a detailed overview of all connected Nuclias devices and numerous sites using a Single Pane of Glass
- Two Gigabit ports support Link Aggregation and ultra-fast throughput speeds
- Plenum-rated chassis (UL-2043 Certified): Adheres to strict fire codes for placement in air passageways; easy mounting with included kits
Nuclias Cloud: A Versatile Cloud-Management Software for MSPs and Businesses
Cloud-based networking management solutions, such as the Nuclias line, provide the flexibility, convenience, and ease of use that professional IT users want. Nuclias Cloud is ideal for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that are installing wireless Internet services to confidently recommend to their clients:
- Eliminate repetitive device configuration: Zero Touch Provisioning remotely pushes custom settings to clients for simplified installation time and costs
- Cost-effective pricing: Free 1-year license with subsequent yearly renewals
- Multitenancy: Allows admins to grant specific roles and management privileges for teams across network sites
- Encrypted Cloud Servers: Found in five countries, including the United States, businesses gain peace of mind for sensitive data
- Guaranteed 99.9% Online Service Level Agreement: Reduce maintenance overhead, server setup network downtime and security patch updates
Availability and Pricing
The new Nuclias Cloud DBA-2520P and Nuclias Cloud Tri-Band DBA-2720P Indoor PoE Access Points are now available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.
About Nuclias
Launched at MWC 2019, Nuclias is D-Link's cloud-based network management solution that enables service providers and business owners to easily and remotely configure their network infrastructures. Two options, Nuclias Cloud and Nuclias Connect provide real-time insights from the advanced traffic report and data analysis tool.
About D-Link
D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect businesses and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link through LinkedIn and D-Link's Business Blog.
D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.