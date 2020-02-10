DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing in Eyewear Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the 3D printing in eyewear market at the global and regional levels. The report on the global 3D printing in eyewear market provides analysis for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein, 2019-2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.
An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report highlights all the major trends anticipated to be witnessed in the global 3D printing in eyewear market from 2019 to 2027. It also focuses on the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global 3D printing in eyewear market during the forecast period.
The study provides a complete perspective about the growth of the 3D printing in eyewear market, in terms of value (US$ Mn), across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
The report includes detailed value chain analysis that is focused on providing an extensive view of the global 3D printing in eyewear market. Porter's Five Forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario of the global 3D printing in eyewear market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein, the material, type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario of the global 3D printing in eyewear market, every region mentioned in the report is provided with an attractiveness analysis.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global 3D printing in eyewear market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global 3D printing in eyewear market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global 3D printing in eyewear market. Key players operating in the global 3D printing in eyewear market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of the players in the global 3D printing in eyewear market that have been profiled in this report.
The market overview chapter of the report explains the market trends and dynamics that include market drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global 3D printing in eyewear market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report on the global 3D printing in eyewear market. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies adopted by leading players operating in the global 3D printing in eyewear market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Key Market Indicators
4.5. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market
4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2017-2027
5.2.1.1. Polyamide 12 (Nylon)
5.2.1.2. Photopolymers
5.2.1.3. Metals
5.2.1.4. Others
5.3. Material Comparison Matrix
5.4. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Attractiveness, by Material
6. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
6.1. Overview & Definition
6.2. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
6.2.1. Reading Glasses
6.2.2. Sunglasses
6.2.3. Safety Glasses
6.2.4. Others (Including Sports Glasses)
6.3. Application Comparison Matrix
6.4. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Attractiveness, by Application
7. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.2. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
7.2.1. Ready-to-use
7.2.2. Customized
7.3. Type Comparison Matrix
7.4. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Attractiveness, by Type
8. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia-Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. South America
8.3. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Attractiveness, by Region
9. North America 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast
13. South America 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Top Players - Competition Matrix
14.2. Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market Share Analysis (%), by Company (2018)
15. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
15.1.1. Carbon Inc.
15.1.1.1. Overview
15.1.1.2. Financials
15.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis
15.1.1.4. Strategy
15.1.2. Formlabs Inc.
15.1.3. Fuel 3D
15.1.4. Glasses USA Inc.
15.1.5. Hoet N.V.
15.1.6. Hoya Corporation
15.1.7. LUXeXceL Group B.V.
15.1.8. Luxottica Group
15.1.9. Materialise
15.1.10. MonoQool Eyewear
15.1.11. Mykita GmbH
15.1.12. Protos
15.1.13. Seiko Epson Corporation
