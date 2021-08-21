DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A major online retailer announced last week that it was launching initiatives to give returned electronics a second chance at being sold by online sellers instead of forcing them to the scrap heap. The move comes after a report by British ITV that the retailer previously prohibited the returned products being sold on its platform and that the company simply destroyed the products.
What the online giant has overlooked is something smaller and more environmentally conscious businesses have adopted and practiced for years-- selling returns online is an excellent way to support the circular economy. However, the retailer is still overlooking an important step in closing the loop on the circular economy.
"Selling as-is goods on online platforms can result in more damage to the circular economy than good as it can result in further returns and the potential for defective hardware to be improperly disposed of," said Craig Boswell, CEO of D2C+, an online direct-to-consumer retailer of used mobile devices.
D2C+ has pioneered and demonstrated a process for maximizing return value with expertise in efficient testing, grading, and multi-platform listing. The company leverages sophisticated systems for proper testing, grading, and repairs to meet varying online retail platform requirements.
Rather than list inventory and sell on a single sales channel, such as Amazon, D2C+ achieves its high sales volumes using a multi-platform sales solution. Maximizing that return requires a thorough understanding of the listing nuances of the various platforms and the ability to provide as much information as possible on the used device.
"You can't just list it as-is across multiple platforms and expect it to sell," said Boswell. "Consumers are smart and sophisticated and want to have confidence in the product they are purchasing."
D2C+ views the key backbone of its sales success as marketplace integration. D2C+ uses an internally developed proprietary software called AMP, which allows products to be listed across multiple sales channels within three days of onboarding. AMP recognizes the critical product data elements for achieving maximum sales. The software quickly relays diagnostic data into supply chain systems, assigns SKUs, generates purchase orders, manages exception handling, and more.
"The future of the circular economy when it comes to processing returns is centered on sophisticated solutions that deliver quality products to consumers worldwide in an efficient manner," said Scott Walker, president of D2C+.
About D2C+
D2C+ originated as an online retail company in 2018 with more than 72,000 units sold and shipped in its first year. The company's rapid ascent as an online reseller led to a rebranding as D2C+ in 2020 to offer more robust value-added solutions for companies struggling to monetize their excess inventory and consumer returns. D2C+ enables traditional wholesalers to quickly and responsibly engage with the growing consumer demand for circular economy products.
The company developed a proprietary inventory management and sales tool called AMP to provide a turnkey solution to facilitate lightning-fast product listings, sales, and order fulfillment across multiple international online sales platforms. Using AMP, the company has sold more than 150,000 pre-owned devices since beginning operations in 2018, marking D2C+ as the undisputed leader in the pre-owned sales space. The company uses 15 different sales platforms and has fulfilled and shipped orders to more than 30 different countries.
For more information about how D2C+ can help your company with a scalable and read-to-go solution for your pre-owned electronics inventory, visit https://d2cplusllc.com.
Media Contact
Mike Blankenship, D2C+, +1 (214) 888-6607, mikeb@d2cplusllc.com
SOURCE D2C+