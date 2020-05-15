SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today introduced the D2iQ Shortcut to Success promotion. The cost-effective package of technology, training, professional services and support ensures successful Day 2 production operations for Kubernetes at a price point that makes it affordable for companies of all sizes to get started.
Organizations are more rapidly moving to the cloud to increase the agility, flexibility and scalability of their IT and business operations to support broader digital transformation initiatives. However, a successful cloud native journey requires organizations to navigate a myriad of complex decisions, from technology selections to integration challenges. The D2iQ Shortcut to Success promotion empowers organizations to take advantage of the speed and agility offered by Kubernetes and shorten the time-to-value of projects by accelerating the journey to production.
The D2iQ Shortcut to Success promotion enables organizations to more quickly achieve their cloud native objective through one of the following four paths:
- Kubernetes Pilot: Enables organizations to deploy and run an enterprise-grade Kubernetes deployment with minimal time and hassle.
- GitOps and Cloud Native CI/CD with Dispatch: Gives developers the cloud native CI/CD process and toolchain required for success with cloud native applications.
- Data Services with KUDO: Deploy an enterprise-grade Kafka cluster leveraging the KUDO Kafka Operator to orchestrate workload-specific procedures that save time and enable a faster time-to-market.
- Application Onboarding: Provides the basics of deploying, maintaining, and scaling containerized applications to Kubernetes.
"As companies look to leverage Kubernetes as a foundational platform to drive cloud native applications and services, navigating the complexities of the technology can slow or even stall projects before reaching production environments," said Will Freiberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, D2iQ. "A successful cloud native implementation requires more than just technology. The D2iQ Shortcut to Success packages the necessary resources to reduce the time-to-market from months to days, empowering organizations to kickstart their cloud native journey to more quickly achieve successful Day 2 operations and meet the evolving needs of the virtual economy. And we've priced it to be accessible by companies and project teams of any size."
D2iQ Shortcut to Success promotion is now available here starting at $25,000. For more information on this offering and additional promotional offerings, visit: www.D2iQ.com.
About D2iQ
D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/