SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daasity, the eCommerce analytics and data platform used by consumer product brands, announced it has raised $15 million in Series A funding, led by existing lead investor VMG Catalyst. Funding will be used to accelerate data accessibility and brands' ability to enrich their marketing channels with more personalized customer data.
"We're proud that leading investors in the consumer product brand space continue to partner and back us," said Dan LeBlanc, CEO of Daasity. "Our 300% growth in under a year proves how scattered data is holding brands back from making urgent, critical business decisions. This capital will accelerate our vision of making actionable data accessible to all ecommerce brands."
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dan and the Daasity team as they enter their next phase of growth," says Brooke Kiley, Partner at VMG Catalyst. "We consistently see how difficult it is for brands to act on their data, yet there is a greater need than ever. It is vital to utilize data to succeed in today's competitive ecommerce environment. Daasity makes data accessible to all brands, empowering them with actionable insights and the ability to enrich their marketing channels with essential customer data."
Daasity unlocks insights for over 1,600 consumer product brands by centralizing actionable sales (Shopify, Amazon), marketing (Facebook, Google), and inventory data. Team members, leadership, and analysts from brands including Manscaped, Vuori, Tula Skincare, Kopari, American Giant, and Caraway Home are all now data-driven thanks to Daasity's customizable ecommerce data platform.
During the 2021 holiday season, the fastest-growing ecommerce brands have used Daasity to:
- Avoid upsetting customers with stockouts by knowing real-time inventory levels
- Adjust their holiday marketing budgets based on real-time performance at the sales and profit levels
- Personalize customers' email and SMS messages by dynamically updating messages based on their first-and zero-party data
- Align the team on critical priorities by sharing daily performance compared to MoM and YoY
- Adjust Merchandising strategies on the fly with real-time inventory reporting on the Product and SKU level
- Overcoming rising CAC due to IOS15 by enriching Marketing platforms with first and zero party customer data
"Having our data at our fingertips has been key in allowing us to strategically accelerate our growth," says Josh Knopman, Director of Growth & Digital Product at Caraway Home. "Daasity is a core component of our marketing stack. The ability to pull in data from dozens of sources and track daily performance at both a business and channel level gives our team the confidence and understanding to place smart bets faster. Analyzing all our customer data in one place allows us to better segment and personalize our marketing."
The oversubscribed $15MM raise was fully invested by follow-on investments from VMG Catalyst, Cove Fund, Exeter Capital, 1855 Capital, Mooring Ventures, Okapi Venture Capital, and Serra Ventures.
Platform Highlights
Months ago, Daasity launched its Audiences functionality which democratized personalization in eCommerce marketing. Daasity Audiences allows brands of any brand on Shopify to sync data from across their tech stack to their marketing channels, bringing a level of personalization previously reserved for enterprise brands. Now, brands can tailor different marketing messages to different customers based on their first and zero party data.
About Daasity
Daasity enables consumer product brands to make better data-driven decisions, leading to faster and more profitable growth. Daasity is the first and only data analytics platform that centralizes a brand's data into a working data model to easily analyze and push their data to their key marketing channels to get more from their data. Daasity's platform and all-remote team are trusted by 1,600+ innovative eCommerce brands including Manscaped, Vuori, Kopari, American Giant, and TULA Skincare. Learn how brands do more with data at https://www.daasity.com/.
About VMG Partners
VMG Partners is focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and managers to support the growth and strategic development of leading branded consumer product and technology companies. VMG currently invests through its Growth and Catalyst funds. Since its inception in 2005, VMG has provided financial resources and strategic guidance to drive growth and value creation in over 55 companies. VMG launched the Catalyst Fund in 2019 to invest in consumer technology and commerce enablement tools. For more information on VMG please visit http://www.vmgpartners.com
Media Contact
John Forberger, Daasity, +1 2674174199, john@johnforberger.com
John Forberger, Forberger Communications
SOURCE Daasity