NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a prospective medical student, the opportunities to learn from others are endless. Whether to gain knowledge from educators, peers or professionals, getting help along the way is essential to success.
One of the preferred ways to take advantage of external help is through professional advising and consulting services. For prospective medical students and residency trainees, the need for these services can never be overemphasized. Advising services often include assistance with personal statements, primary and secondary applications, and interview preparation.
With so many medical advising services to choose from, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. It may be difficult to ascertain which services are worthwhile, and how to choose a service provider that will make a difference and add value to the medical school application process. Since these services don't come cheap, it is important to make a decision that yields the best results.
Knowing how time-consuming and confusing this process can be, below is a short list of some of the top advising services. While they all offer the same core services, they are defined by experience, expertise, stellar track records and customized service. Here are the top picks.
MedSchoolCoach
MedSchoolCoach consulting and advising services include support from experts and educators who not only have years of practical medical experience, but have also served on admissions committees. This means that the MedSchoolCoach advising team is made up of empathetic and knowledgeable individuals who know exactly what makes an exceptional application. It is also one of the largest teams of medical doctors in the advising niche and has been helping medical students excel for more than a decade.
With a success rate of over 90%, MedSchoolCoach consulting services result in most students getting accepted into their medical schools of choice – and far above the nationwide average of 40%. When it comes to experience and insider knowledge, this is one of the top advising services that students can opt for.
Med School Insiders
Med School Insiders offers comprehensive packages that guide students through the admissions process. From individual advising to mock interviews, packages aim to cover each area that students encounter.
Founded in 2016, Med School Insiders is an advisory service that takes a personalized approach to each student's application. Because of this, no two cases are treated the same and the focus is on individual needs. Emphasizing the strengths of applicants, this service uses one-on-one sessions to prepare applicants.
Med School Tutors
Med School Tutors' service allows students to work with their tutor to craft a customized plan for the admissions process. With the student's goals and timeline in mind, the plan allocates a certain amount of time to each part of the process. In this way, Med School Tutors works through hourly packages, which are either fixed or personalized.
The consulting team is made up of medical students, residents and attendings, who assist students with their personal statements, essays, and interview prep, as well as helping with their school selection.
For students looking to enter the world of medicine, the 3 choices above are ideal places to start.
Media Contact
Asad Kausar, Dabaran Inc., +1 3127661883, contact@dabaran.com
SOURCE Dabaran Inc.