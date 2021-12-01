ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dablins is a new technology-based company that specializes in logistics and is based out of Tampa, Florida. Dablins is launching in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties on December 6th and residents of those communities will be able to order the freshest meats, seafood, produce and baked goods from the comfort and safety of their homes to be delivered, for free, the following day.
Customers can place orders with Dablins by visiting their website or by downloading the app in the App Store or in the Google Play store. Dablins offer significantly lower prices than supermarkets do, by going to the source for fresh goods. Dablins does not store goods at any time, the products they are delivering are taken straight from the facility that provides packaging to your home.
By eliminating the middlemen, and all the extra time products spend in transit before even reaching the shelves of a supermarket, Dablins is able to offer their customers food that is 3 to 7 days more fresh than what they could ever get from their local grocery store.
Anne Johnson, CEO of Dablins, states "Dablins is going to redefine how people shop for their groceries; we've figured out a way to save customers money and still offer free, next day delivery". Dablins intends on offering their services to more communities in the coming months, with plans to expand up through to the eastern seaboard by spring/summer 2022.
If you want source-to-door savings on your fresh groceries, visit Dablins.com or by downloading their app in the App Store or on Google Play.
Media Contact
Anne Johnson, Dablins LLC, +1 6164466634, anne@dablins.com
Anne Johnson, Dablins LLC., 616-446-6634, anne@dablins.com
SOURCE Dablins LLC