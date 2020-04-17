New Data Highlights Rising Consumer Demand Following COVID-19 Outbreak Dada Now Helps JDDJ Provide "One-Stop Shopping, One-Hour Delivery" Service to Consumers across More Than 700 Chinese Counties and Cities Sales in Third and Fourth-Tier Cities Increased by 4.8X Year-over-Year JDDJ Celebrates Key Retail Partners That Contributed to Its Successful Expansion over the Last Five Years with Achievement Awards