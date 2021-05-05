LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Company announced its 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honoring DailyKarma in the software category. The fifth annual awards honored the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
As an Honorable Mention Winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards, DailyKarma is recognized for empowering brands to raise money for nonprofits and encouraging consumers to do good through their purchase. By streamlining the costly and lengthy technical, legal, and nonprofit vetting hurdles of launching an engaging donation campaign throughout e-commerce stores, DailyKarma democratizes giving back by making cause marketing accessible for all brands, no matter their size.
The platform offers a full suite of campaigns to raise money for more than 1.6 million nonprofits worldwide, ranging from rounding up change at checkout to donating and receiving a discount off purchases. "We've created a way for e-commerce brands to leverage their consumer influence for the greater good by helping nonprofits in need that wouldn't otherwise have been able to reach these consumers," says Patricia Dao, CEO of DailyKarma.
DailyKarma launched their platform, Shop for Good, in response to the evolving e-commerce landscape and consumer demand for brands to support causes and impact the world for the better. "Shop for Good was at the intersection of every major event of 2020 – from Covid-19 to the racial justice movement and beyond – due to our unique ability to connect the booming e-commerce industry, a burgeoning base of socially aware shopper, and struggling nonprofits looking for ways to raise more money to support their missions. Our brand partners prove time and time again that everyone can play a role in changing the world," says Dao.
In its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
At a time of social upheaval and social distancing, voting with one's dollar has been one of the most immediate and convenient ways to contribute. "In what is likely one of the defining years of our generation, we saw our community of brands come together to connect with their shoppers around giving back. This singular desire to be more conscious in our purchases created a groundswell of lasting impact for our nonprofit partners locally and globally," says Melaney Lubey, Chief Impact Officer at DailyKarma.
About DailyKarma
DailyKarma is a software company that connects e-commerce brands with the world's growing base of socially conscious consumers to do good by their purchase. DailyKarma is led by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, marketers, technologists, and activists with a mission to build innovative solutions that help brands leverage consumer power for the greater good. DailyKarma's enterprise platform, Shop for Good, enables brands of all sizes to launch turnkey give-back campaigns allowing shoppers to donate for discounts, round-up change at checkout, and donate a portion of sales to nonprofits. To date, DailyKarma's brand partner network comprises 2,000 plus brands who have engaged nearly 1 million shopper donations. Shop for Good has become the highest-rated cause marketing app in Shopify and is recognized as a Shopify Unite Fund recipient.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
