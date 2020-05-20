NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading fintech platform and premier provider of the daily pay benefit, has joined forces with the Bipartisan Policy Center's "Funding our Future" alliance of organizations dedicated to making a secure retirement possible for all Americans.
DailyPay joins an impressive roster of "Funding Our Future" partners including ADP, MetLife, Prudential, Charles Schwab, BlackRock, Invesco, the Aspen Institute, Prosperity Now, and Yahoo Finance.
DailyPay is aligned with "Funding Our Future's" message of savings and responsibility. DailyPay works with the country's top employers to provide financial flexibility and empowerment to millions of American workers. Its new revolutionary PayEx platform enables users to not only access their earned income, but to begin a savings program and a path to fiscal wellness. With the DailyPay benefit, research shows users are able to save on average over $1,200 a year by avoiding overdraft fees and predatory payday loans.
"We at DailyPay are thrilled to join forces with Funding Our Future as we share so many of the same ideals and goals in providing the American Worker the opportunity to take control of their finances and plan for the future," said Matthew Kopko, Vice President of Public Policy, DailyPay.
"We are excited to welcome DailyPay to the Funding Our Future campaign. It's critical we lift up ways to help Americans save at all ages and through all situations. We're looking forward to working with DailyPay to address how we can help workers and families achieve both near-term and long-term financial security," said Kara Watkins, campaign manager of Funding Our Future.
About Funding Our Future:
The first coalition of its kind, the Funding Our Future campaign is a bipartisan and cross-sector coalition of over 40 organizations working towards retirement security for all Americans. The campaign was launched in 2018 by the Bipartisan Policy Center, and today has representation from the education and nonprofit, trade association, and corporate sectors, showcasing the broad base of support this issue has and requires across the country. Our campaign lifts up partner research and reports, co-hosts events, and educates the public and policymakers about these critical issues.
About DailyPay
DailyPay is a SaaS award-winning fintech solutions company supporting over two million employees at world-class companies, including Kroger, Adecco, and Berkshire Hathaway with an on-demand pay platform. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press.
