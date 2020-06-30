NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit, today named David Dyar as Senior Vice President, Engineering.
Dyar will lead DailyPay's technology efforts that include software engineering, development operations and quality assurance. This comes at a key time within the industry, where DailyPay has seen high growth in demand due to the immediate need for access to one's earnings given the fragility of the economic environment. Dyar is charged with enabling Fortune 100 companies to meet digital transformation demands in a post-COVID world.
"I'm thrilled to join such a forward-thinking company at the forefront of this burgeoning industry," said Dyar. "Our value is in our people, and I am here to ensure we continue to innovate and grow to exceed the expectations of our client partners and users."
Before joining DailyPay, Dyar served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at BlueCore, an AI-driven retail marketing platform. Prior to that, Dyar was VP of Engineering at Bazaarvoice, the world's leading site for consumer-generated content. Dyar's extensive experience includes leading engineering functions at startups as well as large enterprises, such as IBM and Fiserv. Dyar holds a master's degree in computer engineering from George Mason University.
"As the categorical leader in a market that is quickly attracting new entrants, it is critical that DailyPay continues to be the gold standard," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "David's experience will allow us to accomplish that by leveraging our market leadership in engineering."
About DailyPay
DailyPay is a SaaS award-winning fintech solutions company supporting over two million employees at world-class companies, including Kroger, Adecco, and Berkshire Hathaway with an on-demand pay platform. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press.
