SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) continues its popular dairy farmer Facebook series next week to educate and entertain children quarantined at home. Since launching the virtual farm classroom two weeks ago, over 600,000 have tuned in to learn about animal care and dairy farming.
Week 3 of the series features dairy farmer Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farms and Way-Har Market in Bernville, Pa., showing kids how milk and ice cream are made. The series can be viewed everyday next week, Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. EDT on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page.
ADANE's website provides a variety of family resources including previous episodes from Week 1 and Week 2 of the Facebook series, virtual farm tours for all ages and printable coloring books.