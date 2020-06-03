CLEVELAND, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in Wi-Fi Performance Management today announced that Daisy Corporate Services, the largest independent IT provider in the United Kingdom is the first to take the 7SIGNAL platform to market as a managed service. The company has already seen early traction with its public sector (Government) customers.
"We're happy to extend the 7SIGNAL brand throughout the United Kingdom, and the new offering from Daisy Corporation addresses a major need in the market," said Tom Barrett, CEO at 7SIGNAL. "With 9 billion wireless devices globally and over 3 billion being added each year, the need for Wi-Fi performance management, beyond what is provided by WLAN vendors, will continue to grow."
The partnership with 7SIGNAL started with a proof of concept (POC) for a high-profile Daisy public sector customer that had been experiencing Wi-Fi performance issues which were impacting the day-to-day operations of the business. 7SIGNAL's Sapphire EyeTM software enabled sensors were deployed and the platform uncovered a critical access point (AP) beaconing issues on 5Ghz radios caused by faulty chipsets in the AP hardware. These types of issues are not visible using out-of-the-box vendor diagnostic tools.
"At first, I thought it was a false positive, but it turned out to be a major issue. Had we not had 7SIGNAL in place we would not have picked up on this issue. We were able to work with the AP vendor, who used the 7SIGNAL data, to assist with their troubleshooting and resolution of the issue. They even used 7SIGNAL to correlate the data before and after," said Ryan Dodds, Wireless Specialist at Daisy Group.
After a successful proof of concept, Daisy's customer moved to a full rollout across multiple campuses. Daisy saw an opportunity in the market to combine 7SIGNAL's GDPR compliant technology with its own professional services to prevent customers from experiencing performance issues with their mission critical Wi-Fi.
Gartner has predicted that the average expense of network downtime is about $5,600 per minute. And an IDC survey revealed that network failure can cost large enterprises $100,000 per hour, and critical application failure can run from $500,000 to $1 million per hour. On an annual basis, the average total cost of downtime is $1.25 billion to $2.5 billion for the Fortune 1000.
About Daisy
Founded by current Chairman, Matthew Riley in 2001, Daisy is a group of four independent businesses providing digital infrastructure products, services and solutions to business. Daisy has grown to become the largest independent in the market, with collective revenues of nearly £600m per annum, over 90% of which are subscription services of a recurring nature. Together the Daisy businesses manage almost 1,000,000 business mobile connections, over 750,000 business fixed line and data connections, operate a UK network of business continuity and data centers, and delivers communications, IT and cloud services across the UK and internationally. Learn more at www.dcs.tech
About 7SIGNAL
7SIGNAL® is a leader in Wi-Fi Performance Management. The 7SIGNAL platform is a cloud-based Wi-Fi performance management solution that continuously monitors the wireless network for performance issues - maximizing network uptime, device connectivity and network ROI. The platform was designed to support the Wi-Fi management needs of the world's largest organizations, educational institutions, hospitals and government agencies. 7SIGNAL continuously monitors the connectivity of over 5 million global devices. Learn more at www.7signal.com.
