SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and software development firm specializing in solving critical business problems with proprietary "more intelligent" machine learning methods, announced today that Dale Brown has joined the company's Advisory Board as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Brown is the founder and CEO of FrictionlessMED, a firm that partners with innovative companies to scale their technologies and integrate them into worldwide healthcare ecosystems.
Mr. Brown's expertise centers on scaling products that improve healthcare from a clinical, financial, and operational perspective for patients, payers and providers. He has successfully led cross-functional teams developing and deploying these technologies across the United States, as well as globally in cities including Dubai, Riyadh, Amman, Beijing, Shanghai, Toronto, Doha and Johannesburg. In addition to his roles with Dynam.AI and FrictionlessMED, Mr. Brown is a strategic advisor to CureMatch and CureMetrix, both novel AI companies advancing cancer detection and treatment. He also holds two healthcare technology patents, and consults with private equity firms to accelerate the success of their healthcare portfolio companies.
Previously, Mr. Brown served as President and CEO of MedImpact Healthcare Systems. Over a career spanning more than 17 years at MedImpact, he directly supervised teams in sales, marketing, account management, product development, network strategy, information technology, operations, and health services in addition to leading the company's subsidiaries: MedImpact International, MedImpact Direct, ScriptSave, and SUNRx. He has also held leadership roles with Cardinal Health, Merck-Medco (now Express Scripts), Humana and CVS Caremark Corporation. He received his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his Bachelor's degree in Medical Sociology from the University of Illinois. More recently, he has completed Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare courses at both Stanford and MIT.
"Dale is an ideal strategic advisor for Dynam.AI as we scale our proprietary AI development platform," said Diana Shapiro, CEO of Dynam.AI. "He is a growth-oriented healthcare expert and seasoned board director, and his record of advancing organizations from startups to multi-billion dollar companies proves his acumen in our field. We look forward to working with him as Dynam.AI continues to grow."
"Dynam.AI is truly a next-generation AI software developer, and I am proud to join this innovative company's advisory board," said Mr. Brown. "Their decision-support technology, customizable solutions, process optimization and real-time tracking are emblematic of their forward-thinking approach to AI development for any industry. I am excited to work with the Dynam.AI team as they help businesses fully realize their potential with AI technology."
About Dynam.AI
Dynam.AI is a consulting and development firm partnering with clients to identify critical business problems and build the right AI machine learning solutions to address them. Empowered by Vizlab™, our workbench of machine learning models and tools, Dynam.AI's data scientists help clients apply advanced AI solutions to solve complex, real-world problems. Our experts enable customers with multidisciplinary science-based methodologies that deliver superior outcomes in a rapid and reliable deployment approach. Since our founding, we have provided tangible impact via artificial intelligence to organizations spanning industries such as biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, security and medical devices. For more information, see https://www.dynam.ai.
