DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RightStone (http://www.rightstone.com), announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Less than 1% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have achieved the Diamond Award for service excellence. Focused on helping U.S. companies find the right people for their job openings, RightStone received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%. RightStone received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68.4%, which far exceeds the industry's average of 28%.
"To earn this distinction as a leader in service excellence for five consecutive years validates our hard work delivering high-quality workforce management solutions for our clients and job seekers," stated Steven Drexel, president and CEO of the Cornerstone Staffing Solutions family of companies. "It pleases me to hear that our RightStone team's commitment to full satisfaction is practiced daily and appreciated by all those we serve."
To review testimonials from RightStone's clients, please visit https://www.clearlyrated.com/staffing/tx-usa/plano-tx/rightstone-plano-tx.
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
RightStone was acquired by Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, one of the largest staffing firms in America, in early 2016 and operates as an independent division of Cornerstone.
Altogether the Cornerstone Staffing Solutions family of companies have won 37 ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Awards.
About RightStone
RightStone is an independent division of Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, among the largest staffing firms in America. Since 1996, RightStone has built long term relationships thanks to a solid foundational grasp of IT issues as well as an in-depth understanding of how to locate and attract the highly skilled talent needed to execute specific projects. The company provides turnkey service and specializes in all elements of IT staffing, including screening, onboarding, billing, legal, quality control, benchmarking, and immigration support. For more information, visit http://www.rightstone.com.
About Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is an award-winning staffing firm with branches across the U.S. It has achieved ClearlyRated's Diamond Award for Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction; the company has received the award every consecutive year since 2016. Cornerstone was also one of 138 staffing firms recently named to Forbes inaugural list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast including California, Nevada, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. Along with RightStone, the Cornerstone family of companies also includes Chicago, Illinois-based Arlington Resources, Inc. (http://www.arlingtonresources.com) and Casey Accounting & Finance Resources (http://www.caseyresources.com). Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, professional, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet. Visit Cornerstone at http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
