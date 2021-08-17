DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine published its annual Inc. 5000 today and Two Roads Consulting made the list for the first time ranking #1748. Two Roads Consulting joins over sixty Dallas-based companies that made the list this year. The Inc. 5000 ranked privately held for-profit companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
The prestigious list highlights some of the most successful independent companies in America. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Our team is super proud of this recognition," said Scott Chiou, founding partner of Two Roads Consulting. "We took a chance on ourselves and started a firm that takes a fresh approach to helping companies solve complex, transformational challenges. We're so thankful to all our people and clients for helping us build something we can be proud of."
"Our growth before and during the pandemic is really a testament to our clients. Their continued trust in us to help solve some of their toughest challenges is truly humbling," said Denton Newham, founding partner of Two Roads Consulting. "I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented, diverse team, and I could not be prouder of everyone and the work we've delivered for some of the greatest companies in the world."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. For 2020, the median revenue of the 5000 reached $11.1 million. Together, companies on the list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About Two Roads Consulting
Two Roads is a management consulting firm focused on transformation, helping clients tackle today's most complex business and technology challenges. The firm has been serving North Texas since 2015 with an experienced, local team that has a passion for problem-solving.
