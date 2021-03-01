IRVING, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas-Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFWATW) announces the election of the 2021 Board of Directors. Officers include Shanthi Rajaram as President; Aries Webb-Williams, Vice President; Satvinder Kaur, Secretary and Valerie Davis, Treasurer. Additional board members appointed include Kavitha Ramesh, Director of Operations; Paula Phillips, Director of Marketing; Jeanie Anirudhan, Director of Programs; Lisa Jordan, Director of Membership; Pat Connolly, Director of Partnership; Mani Jonnalagadda, Director of Recognition and Advocacy; Juliet Odima, Director of Professional Development; and Suzanne Mallette, Director of GREATMINDS. DFW ATW is a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields. Their members are women and men who support women and girls in technology fields.
"I am excited to take on this new role within DFW ATW," stated Shanthi Rajaram, President, "and direct growth at DFW ATW into an even greater, more successful, organization that will create a lasting impact…" Ms. Rajaram served as Treasurer for the last 3 years and was instrumental in the development of the Recognition and Advocacy Committee that recognizes leaders across the DFW community including the DBJ Women in Tech, 40 Under 40, Women in Business and Tech Titans. DFW ATW has nominated more than 30 women for various technology awards and, due to the organization's efforts, has produced more than a dozen winners which has helped elevate the profile of women and diversity in technology.
Outgoing President Marilyn Kibler – Colón added, "The 2021 board is deep in talent, leadership, and diversity of thought. This team possesses the unique traits of high performing teams and embraces strong collaboration and communication. They are committed to the overall success of DFW ATW as a vital nonprofit organization within our community and to the expansion of DFW ATW's mission, connection, and programs across the region and beyond."
About DFW ATW
DFW Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW ATW) is a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields. Our members are women and men who support women and girls in technology fields. Programs that support their mission include monthly meetings, annual Executive Leadership Forum, GREATMINDS program to help young girls become interested in technology, and Mentoring for the benefit and enrichment of members. For additional information, please visit http://www.dfwatw.org
