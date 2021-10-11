NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, a cloud-based EHR software company that provides solutions intentionally built for behavioral health and human services organizations, announced today that Dallas Independent School District (ISD), the 16th largest in the nation, is optimizing operations and care delivery by leveraging the Welligent EHR product.
Dallas ISD, considered to be one of the fastest improving urban school districts in the country, consists of 230 schools that employ more than 22,000 dedicated professionals and serve over 150,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The Dallas Independent School District sits in the heart of a large, diverse, and dynamic region with a metropolitan population of 6.5 million people in the 12 counties in North Central Texas. Innovation and advances such as pay for performance, college and career education programs and public school choice, have shaped Dallas ISD into one of the area's most prominent and forward-looking school districts.
"We're thrilled that Dallas ISD has chosen to leverage the Welligent product as part of their ongoing innovation goals," said Mark Belles, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "An organization of this caliber will be a valuable partner to Welligent and ContinuumCloud as we continuously enhance and add to our spectrum of solutions for social good."
Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, has been serving educational organizations for more than a decade and currently partners with 3 of the top 20 school districts in the country, including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and School District of Philadelphia.
About Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud
Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, provides cloud-based EHR and mobile apps for a better way to work and better health outcomes. Our software makes it easy for behavioral health and human services organizations to manage scheduling, information collection and referral, assessment and intake, clinical documentation, case management, organizational compliance, billing, and reporting functionality. We help our clients streamline organizational workflows to produce transformative outcomes for the populations they serve. Learn more here: https://www.welligent.com/
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM & Payroll system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more here: https://continuumcloud.com
About Dallas Independent School District
The Dallas Independent School District is continually preparing its more than 145,000 students for college or a career. The district offers a competitive mix of innovative programs, choice programs and instructional initiatives that support the increased academic achievement and the social and emotional development of its students. To learn more, visit: https://www.dallasisd.org/
