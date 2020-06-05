SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) is pleased to update its shareholders on the continued growth of its Technology Company, Prakat Solutions Inc. (Prakat). New opportunities have emerged for Prakat to serve the disabled with remote health, patient monitoring devices, and mobile application development. There are more than 1 billion living with a disability worldwide.
Prakat, a technology solutions provider, is committed to empowering individuals with disabilities. The Company specializes in making websites, mobile applications, and electronic documents easily accessible for those with auditory, cognitive, neurological, physical, speech, and visual disabilities. Prakat's technology expertise includes assistive and adaptive technologies, testing and automation, accessibility readiness, accessibility engineering, and legal compliance of accessibility standards (W3C and other country-specific regulations such as the American Disabilities Act (ADA), British Standard 8878 (BS 8878), and the Canadian AODA).
In addition, Prakat hosted the virtual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) India 2020 for the 6th consecutive year. The annual conference remotely engaged global thought leaders to resolve accessibility challenges for those living with a disability worldwide. The GAAD India 2020 event can be viewed on-demand.
As a community leader, Prakat views digital accessibility and inclusivity as a forethought versus an afterthought. The Prakat Impact Program partners with government agencies and non-government agencies in identifying, training and placing the differently abled within the technology workforce. Successful placements include recognizable IT companies Cisco, TCS and more.
The Engineering Manufacturer Entrepreneurs Resource Group (eMERG) recently recognized Ms. Anuradha Biswas, the Founder & CEO of Prakat and a member of eMERG, with the prestigious Wequity Solidarity Idol Award for a female ally in a business/technology role who goes out of her way to support and aid women technologists to grow. Ms. Biswas was selected from more than 100 nominations.
Prakat's core competencies include product engineering, test engineering, accessibility engineering, and application modernization. For additional information visit https://prakat.com
About Prakat Solutions
Prakat Solutions Inc. is a technology solutions company specializing in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company partners with clients to create transparent, value-based relationships by leveraging the extensive experience of its team and by providing innovative solutions in a wide range of technology domains that ultimately enable customers to successfully attain their business goals. The Prakat work culture is based on the belief that, "we believe in what we do; we do what we love." Prakat is an ISO 9001-certified company with several Fortune 1000 customers. With its main engineering center in Bangalore, India, the company also has offices in Dallas, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and San Diego, CA. The Prakat team provides end-to-end product engineering services across various domains including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.prakat.com.
About Dalrada Financial
Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.