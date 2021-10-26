SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Damian Colehan joins USDM Life Sciences as the Vice President of Business Development in Europe. USDM is scaling to deploy transformative solutions in regulated environments as pharma, biotech, and medical device companies adopt cloud technologies faster than ever before. Damian is chartered with leading this mission for USDM and its customers in the UK and European Union (EU) markets. He is responsible for ensuring that all regional requirements are met for growth and adaptation, and delivering a continuously exceptional USDM experience.
Damian has spent more than 30 years in the life sciences industry and his expertise lies in his knowledge of Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and content management solutions.
"Damian understands the importance of working with solution partners; collaboration is key for customer success," says Todd McKendrick, Head of Accounts at USDM. "This role will challenge him to use all his skills and experience in sales, business development, and software technology to drive growth for USDM and our flagship Cloud Assurance product."
Damian can be reached at dcolehan@usdm.com and you can connect with him on LinkedIn.
USDM is hiring for the UK and Germany offices. See our Careers page for more information.
About USDM Life Sciences
USDM Life Sciences provides strategy and technology solutions to regulated life sciences companies accelerating their transformation and innovation. USDM focuses exclusively on the regulated biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries and is a trusted partner with the world's top technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.usdm.com.
