CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Square Investments today announced industry veteran Dan Ellenwood had joined the firm as its Chief Compliance Officer. The announcement was made by North Square Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin, who said Dan will report to Alan Molotsky, North Square's Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.
"With his more than 24 years' experience in compliance roles for other investment management organizations, Dan is ideally suited to head up this critical function for North Square," Goodwin said. "We are delighted to have Dan bring his significant regulatory knowledge, understanding of industry best practices and expertise to our growing firm."
Prior to joining North Square, Dan spent the past seven years as Vice President, Fund Compliance Oversight Manager for Nuveen Investments – TIAA, responsible for the day-to-day management of the Nuveen Funds compliance program. His prior experience also includes positions with PEAK6 Advisors LLC as Compliance Manager and Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Operations Officer for Shay Assets Management, Inc.
Dan has a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. The firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients.
About North Square Investments
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com
Media Contact
Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, 3128672167, mgawne@northsquareinvest.com
SOURCE North Square Investments