FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit has gained popularity through their workout videos and loyal following, and now one of their most popular products is for sale through Newegg.com. Dance2Fit has seen a spike in their success as they debuted their products not only through their own website and at trade conferences throughout the country, but now they have landed a partnership with some of America's most famous e-commerce retailers.
After experiencing a wealth of success in the fitness world, Dance2Fit created their own line of workout supplements and shakes, which are now available across a myriad of online retailers and have been racking up glowing customer reviews since launch.
The diverse line of nutritional products includes D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start energy, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Preworkout drink, and D2FIT Women's All Day Time Release Whey Protein.
Whey Protein has been a consistent best-seller, not only for Dance2Fit, but also in the greater realm of supplemental nutrition.
Whey is a milk-derived protein, making it both easy to digest and naturally great tasting. Because it comes from milk, whey is also one of the most common and therefore most cost-effective forms of protein on the market.
Whey protein provides a feeling of fullness that lasts longer than other forms of protein, making it an ideal addition to a workout regime. But the most well-reviewed aspect of whey protein, and the real reason it has become the number one protein powder in the United States, is because of its ability to easily blend into a shake, without tasting chalky. Texture and taste are rated some of the most important qualifications that customers consider when buying a new protein powder, and this is where D2F's whey protein really shines. Dozens of customer reviews cite D2F's protein powder as some of the best they have tasted, saying it is an essential part of their daily routine.
Another major component of why whey is king is the bioavailability of whey protein. Bioavailability is the ranking of how easily a supplement can be absorbed into the body. Too often quality ingredients simply pass through the digestive system without being absorbed into usable nutrition, but this is not the case with whey protein. Whey has a very high level of bioavailability, so customers get the most bang for their buck.
Bodybuilders and those who enjoy an intense workout have been turning to whey protein for years to get the best workout possible. Now, Dance2Fit has made it easy to order this highly effective workout powder online.
The Dance2Fit brand continues to grow, as they expand to sell products not only through their own website, but now on Newegg.com, with plans to enter the larger American retail market as soon as 2020.
