FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise and fitness lifestyle brand, Dance2Fit is famous for its inspiring content, renowned classes, apparel brand, and now a line of specialty workout supplements. While the economy is changing to meet the needs of customers who are predominantly ordering from home, and avoiding crowds, Dance2Fit has proven themselves as an adaptable, stable company because of their emphasis on online sales.
Dance2Fit provides an array of streaming content, with a fan base over one million strong, and though the company trains instructors and offers in-person classes at gyms across the U.S., they also offer on-demand web-based fitness classes. Additionally, all of D2Fit's products, from their workout attire to their well-reviewed shakes and supplements are available for purchase online, making it so that every part of their products and video content is available to customers anywhere in the world, any time of day.
The new web-focused economy has allowed customers 24/7 access to shopping and ordering that simply could never work with brick and mortar businesses. Dance2Fit founder, instructor, and face of the company, Jessica Bass James, says that she is glad to be able to offer workouts and supplemental health products to people no matter their schedule or location.
Aside from their company website, Dance2Fit also has supplements for sale across multiple e-commerce sites, expanding its reach as the brand is poised to grow throughout 2020. Currently, Dance2Fit sells their D2Fit Multi Collagen Pre Workout powder through retail giant, Amazon.com, as well as the popular site, Homevare.com.
Supplement sales currently make up a large part of the e-commerce market, and likewise, e-commerce sales make up the majority of all supplement sales in the United States. Currently, online supplement sales rake in an annual $18.3 billion and that number is expected to grow by more than twenty percent in the coming years.
Dance2Fit's plan to release its D2Fit Multi Collagen Pre Workout powder on some of the largest buying platforms in the world has been a smart move since many of the ingredients in their formula are straight off of the bestseller list for supplements. Collagen has ranked highest among in-demand supplements on Amazon, with Hydrolyzed Collagen as a close second, followed by Biotin, another major component of D2Fit's Multi Collagen powder.
Dance2Fit is a rare find in the health and wellness industry: as much fun as they are effective in their marketing, and clever in their branding. Dance2Fit's 2020 expansion kicks off with products for sale on Amazon and will continue their e-commerce growth throughout the year.
Please direct inquiries to:
Giles Zivkovic
(954) 853-4242
240191@email4pr.com