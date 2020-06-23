FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit now has their innovative Multi Collagen Pre-Workout powder for sale through Walmart.com. Selling through Walmart is a major victory for Dance2Fit as the online retail giant is predicted to double their e-commerce sales from $15 billion in 2018 to nearly $38 billion by the end of 2020.
Though Dance2Fit is a relatively young company, they have seen an incredible trend of upward growth since launch, boasting a full range of online and in-person fitness classes, subscriptions, a clothing line, and now their own highly developed line of workout supplements.
D2F's pre-workout powder has been a top seller, as collagen supplements climb to the top of the list of most in-demand supplements. Online sales of collagen supplements have been soaring, with hydrolyzed collagen as a close second, followed by biotin, another major component of D2Fit's Multi Collagen powder.
On a molecular level, collagen is a common protein found in mammals, it is used to lend support to the foundation of development for the human body; skin, muscle, connective tissue - all of these require collagen. When collagen is broken down into pieces, called peptides, it is referred to as hydrolyzed collagen.
Collagen is vital for keeping skin healthy and youthful because it plays a role in the skin's elasticity. But one of the most important roles that collagen plays in the human body is its relationship to joint and bone health. Collagen's ability to help support healthy joints and bones makes it a critical part of any pre-workout supplement, and it has even been researched for its ability to help maintain bone health as the body ages.
Many fitness experts are recommending collagen in a workout supplement routine, not only because it can help to support healthy bones and joints, but because it may also play a role in the way muscle forms. Collagen helps keep muscles in shape by helping the body recover from the type of injury caused by the tearing that is involved with weight training, and growing muscle size and density. This means that collagen can help increase muscle mass over time when taken in addition to a heavy workout regimen.
Dance2Fit's Multi-Collagen Pre-workout drink has been turning heads in the fitness community for its unique and effective ingredient list, and it has become a customer favorite in terms of flavor. D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-workout is made with specialized components to target skin, nail, bone, joint, and hair health. This means that over time, Dance2Fit's pre-workout formula actually helps customers look and feel their best.
