MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading-edge Canadian security technology company VOTI Detection Inc, announced earlier this month that its model XR3D-15D large tunnel size scanner has been granted the highest level of acceptance for air cargo certification and has been added to the US Transportation Security Administration's Air Cargo Security Technology List (ACSTL). The ACSTL serves as TSA's primary guide for obtaining screening devices and trace consumables that meet guidelines listed in the TSA's approved security programs.
This announcement marks a major milestone for the Canadian security technology company and an opportunity for VOTI Detection to penetrate international markets in upcoming years.
"Having the XR3D-15D qualified by the TSA is a game-changer for our company. It positions us to service a completely new market vertical and opens up new opportunities for growth especially given its timing as we enter our new fiscal year. One of our key priorities and a critical component of our overall growth strategy has been to obtain TSA certification for our full fleet of scanners, to penetrate not only the air cargo market in the US but the global air cargo market as well. TSA certification is the gold standard for performance in the industry. Having the large tunnel sized XR3D-15D now listed on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List with its ability to scan full pallets, positions us to serve all needs of international freight forwarders and global air cargo carriers." – Daniel Menard, COO of VOTI Detection.
VOTI Detection's status follows the January 2020 certification of VOTI Detection's smaller tunnel-sized VOTI XR3D-7D and XR3D-100D in January 2020 by the TSA.
About Daniel Menard:
Daniel Menard is Chief Operating Officer of VOTI Detection, an X-ray security systems company based in Montreal, Quebec. Throughout his career and time at VOTI Detection, Daniel Menard has shown himself to be a seasoned leader and highly motivated senior executive. Today, VOTI Detection is widely recognized as a leader in Canada's security technology landscape thanks to their 3D Perspective technology-based X-ray imaging currently installed in more than 50 countries.
