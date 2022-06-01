Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Axxcess Platform)

Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Axxcess Platform)

 By Axxcess Wealth Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxcess Wealth is pleased to announce the addition of Danielle Fasse to the Axxcess team. Danielle has spent the last 3 years working at Orion Advisor Technology. Over her career with Orion, Danielle was a key team member within several technical areas of Orion. Danielle formerly managed the reconciliation service team, responsible for remediation of a variety of escalation issues. She also spent a year on the Professional Services team, where she was responsible for overseeing transaction reporting for all types of direct and held away assets, including private equity, hedge funds, and direct held real estate.

In announcing the move to Axxcess, COO Jon Brackmann, MBA CIMA said, "Danielle's understanding of Orion technology, and her work in assisting firms in ensuring a quality outcome overseeing data, reporting, and performance analytics, add to Axxcess' depth in supporting our TAMP and direct business. Danielle has an incredible ability to communicate and solve technical problems and Axxcess is delighted to add additional depth and expertise to our team."

Axxcess Platform is a leading TAMP platform serving accredited investors and the Advisors that serve them. Learn more at https://axxcessplatform.com/.

Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC ("Axxcess") is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Axxcess and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

