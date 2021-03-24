ATLANTA, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cherokee Legal Holdings ("Cherokee"), a full-service direct legal and medical services company, providing financial assistance for plaintiffs, payment for medical care and the servicing of third-party, torte action receivables for medical providers, announced the promotion of two senior team members.
Danika Ransom was promoted to Senior Director of Operations. Starting with Cherokee in June 2016 as a Case Manager, Danika has held multiple roles, including most recently overseeing both case management and risk management. In her new role, Danika will oversee underwriting, case management and risk management, as well as lead the development and roll out of Cherokee's healthcare provider and law firm portals. In tandem with her promotion, Danika has hired Director of Operations, Paul Palladino.
Additionally, Richard Harrison has been promoted to Director of Corporate Development & Finance. Richard began his career with Cherokee as Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis. His curiosity, talents and thirst for knowledge led him to take on additional challenges including deal origination, merger and acquisition activity and systems development. Richard has also been actively involved in Cherokee's artificial intelligence initiative. In his new role, Richard will lead corporate development efforts in addition to the Cherokee finance department. With his promotion, Richard has hired Matthew Winstead as Senior Corporate Development and Financial Analyst.
"These are the first of many organizational announcements to come as we prepare for the next stage of our growth," said Cherokee CEO Reid Zeising. "We are proud to promote from within, especially individuals like Danika and Richard who are representative of the 'can do' attitude that exemplifies our commitment to employees, customers and partners. Our objective is to ensure that we have the best workflow possible in order to create the best user experience for our customers, and to make our process as smooth and efficient as possible. Coupled with the latest cutting-edge technology employed across our portfolio, individuals like Danika and Richard make that possible."
The announcement of Danika and Richard comes as part of a series of promotions and new hires. Cherokee also recently announced the launch of Gain Servicing, a SaaS-based, AI-enhanced third-party servicing platform.
About Cherokee Legal Holdings
Cherokee Legal Holdings ("Cherokee"), parent company of Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing, is the fastest growing legal funding and medical lien servicing company in the United States. Cherokee has built a best-in-class technology platform with core competencies designed specifically to effectively service and manage tens of thousands of third-party liability liens simultaneously – this has proven to be much more effective than if a provider were to manage any volume of liens in-house.
More about our companies:
- Cherokee Funding (http://www.cherokeefunding.com) provides monetary advances for personal injury victims to pay for their life needs and medical procedures while they await fair settlements.
- Designed for healthcare providers, Gain Servicing (http://www.gainservicing.com) is built on a SaaS based, AI-enhance lien servicing platform and provides revenue cycle management (RCM), financial, underwriting, risk management, settlement, collections and reporting services to healthcare providers who treat personal injury victims.
Fundamentally, Cherokee believes that uninsured and underinsured patients who have suffered injuries in an accident, through no fault of their own, should have access to the same high-quality medical care as insured victims. In addition to Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing, Cherokee has established a non-profit organization built around personal injury victim access to medical care. Stay tuned for more details, http://www.allpatientaccess.com.
Jason Aldrich, jaldrich@cherokeefunding.com, +1 (404) 495-7400 Ext: 146
